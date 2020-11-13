About The *New* Amphora Report

Welcome to the *new* Amphora Report! The original, launched in the aftermath of the global financial crisis (GFC) of 2008-9, gained a following during its six years of publication, which ceased only when I joined Goldmoney, Inc, in 2015. From 2021 I was a regular contributor to Southbank Investment Research, part of the Agora group.

Today, I work as a consultant for a select group of private clients and institutions but I wanted to re-establish a presence in front of paywall for those interested in following my work.

As with the original, the new Amphora Report will examine contemporary economic and financial developments through the lens of economic history, combined with alternative, “Austrian” economics, a little geopolitics and game theory. Where relevant, these will lead to actionable ideas for investment and wealth preservation.

From time to time I may critique a specific mainstream historical, economic or market view, but I will always offer up a robust alternative viewpoint instead. Constructive comments on all reports are welcome and I will respond thoughtfully when I can.

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