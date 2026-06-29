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Is the metals correction over? RAM suggests so
Precious metals prices have declined substantially in recent months. But speculators now appear to be largely out of the market. That's a strong…
Jun 29
•
John Butler
37
6
Did the US just blink in the Gulf game of chicken?
The US has yet to achieve even one of its stated objectives in the most recent Gulf War. Yet it has now signed an MoU with Iran. Did it blink? Or is…
Jun 23
•
John Butler
8
1
The road to gold remonetisation
Although we can't see around every curve ahead, we can discern, with growing certainty, that we are firmly on the road to gold remonetisation
Jun 22
•
John Butler
8
1
Lies, damn lies and (economic) statistics
The new US Fed Chairman recently stated that he prefers lower-volatility measures of inflation to guide monetary policy. A harmless change? Or something…
Jun 17
•
John Butler
13
2
How to invest in the world's worst industry
Commercial aviation has a well-deserved bad reputation for poor returns on investor capital. But is there a way to invest in it profitably? Let's take a…
Jun 13
•
John Butler
10
1
How AI enhances productivity (or not): four examples
This week has seen another surge in AI hype. Is it justified? Only if AI can deliver substantial, sustainable increases in total-economy productivity…
Jun 3
•
John Butler
4
1
Silver's structural imbalance is growing
Demand for gold's little sister is being driven by new technologies, while supply remains constrained. Structural imbalances create bottlenecks, which…
Jun 1
•
John Butler
10
1
May 2026
See ya, Nvidia! (Q1 edition)
The stock market's AI darling Nvidia posted strong earnings growth earlier this week, yet the share price fell. Why? Let's investigate...
May 22
•
John Butler
10
1
Baptism by crisis
As a new Fed chairman takes his seat at the head of the US monetary policy table, let's take a look at how past chairmen began their tenures. More often…
May 15
•
John Butler
13
1
Britain's south sea windfall
The Falklands War was fought 44 years ago. Few knew at the time that mineral rights were pertinent to the dispute over the islands' sovereignty. They…
May 11
•
John Butler
17
1
Has the other shoe just dropped?
The world's greatest savers--the Japanese--are also the greatest potential dis-savers. Should that change occur it would rock financial markets in ways…
May 5
•
John Butler
11
April 2026
The stock market won't escape the severe stagflation flowing out of the Persian Gulf
What many hoped would be a brief conflict and closure of Hormuz is turning out to be anything but. A huge, stagflationary supply shock is on the way.
Apr 30
•
John Butler
7
1
© 2026 John Butler
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