The Amphora Report

The Amphora Report

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Is the metals correction over? RAM suggests so
Precious metals prices have declined substantially in recent months. But speculators now appear to be largely out of the market. That's a strong…
  John Butler
Did the US just blink in the Gulf game of chicken?
The US has yet to achieve even one of its stated objectives in the most recent Gulf War. Yet it has now signed an MoU with Iran. Did it blink? Or is…
  John Butler
The road to gold remonetisation
Although we can't see around every curve ahead, we can discern, with growing certainty, that we are firmly on the road to gold remonetisation
  John Butler
Lies, damn lies and (economic) statistics
The new US Fed Chairman recently stated that he prefers lower-volatility measures of inflation to guide monetary policy. A harmless change? Or something…
  John Butler
How to invest in the world's worst industry
Commercial aviation has a well-deserved bad reputation for poor returns on investor capital. But is there a way to invest in it profitably? Let's take a…
  John Butler
How AI enhances productivity (or not): four examples
This week has seen another surge in AI hype. Is it justified? Only if AI can deliver substantial, sustainable increases in total-economy productivity…
  John Butler
Silver's structural imbalance is growing
Demand for gold's little sister is being driven by new technologies, while supply remains constrained. Structural imbalances create bottlenecks, which…
  John Butler

May 2026

See ya, Nvidia! (Q1 edition)
The stock market's AI darling Nvidia posted strong earnings growth earlier this week, yet the share price fell. Why? Let's investigate...
  John Butler
Baptism by crisis
As a new Fed chairman takes his seat at the head of the US monetary policy table, let's take a look at how past chairmen began their tenures. More often…
  John Butler
Britain's south sea windfall
The Falklands War was fought 44 years ago. Few knew at the time that mineral rights were pertinent to the dispute over the islands' sovereignty. They…
  John Butler
Has the other shoe just dropped?
The world's greatest savers--the Japanese--are also the greatest potential dis-savers. Should that change occur it would rock financial markets in ways…
  John Butler

April 2026

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