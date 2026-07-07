There is a Dad here in NW London whom I have bumped into a handful of times at my local park. He’s followed my work for years and has always been very complimentary, which I appreciate.

Last week, while he was out walking his dog, we had a brief chat about the recent correction in the precious metals markets, in which he’s been invested for some years. As it happens he named his dog Milton, after Milton Friedman, the Nobel Prize-winning economist and champion of free-market capitalism.

An economics rockstar if ever there was one, Friedman was born 124 years ago, in July 1912. That’s just over a year before the Federal Reserve began operations and two years prior to the outbreak of WWI.

As a young child, he would have had no idea as to the historical significance of those events. As an adult, he would recognise their importance. As an old man, he would come to appreciate that the power to inflate the currency and the power to wage modern, mechanised, prolonged war were deeply intertwined.

It is no coincidence that, as the proverbial Guns of August fired their inaugural salvos on the Western Front, Britain went off the gold standard. With the notable exception of the United States, the other belligerents did too.

While inflation (or debasement) has been used occasionally as a source of war financing through the centuries, it was only in the 20th century that it became commonplace. Eventually, even the US would succumb to the temptation, during the Vietnam War.

By that time, Friedman had become one of the best-known economists in the world. He and his fellow, Chicago-School monetarists would go on to win a collection of Nobel Prizes for their work showing, in various ways, that “inflation is, always and everywhere, a monetary phenomenon”, to quote the great man himself.

But Friedman’s influence reached far beyond monetarism and academia. He was an occasional guest on news programmes and even talk shows, such as that hosted by Phil Donohue. (Donohue ran for nearly 30 years and was perhaps the most popular talk show in the US in the 1980s/early 1990s. He later went on to host a show on MSNBC that was cancelled in 2003 due to his outspoken opposition to the Iraq War).

Here is a classic clip from back in the day, available on YouTube:

Follow the money

But while Friedman was a charismatic and eloquent defender of free-market capitalism, his work on monetarism was of more practical use for investors. The quote above describes an essential relationship between the money supply and price inflation (or deflation). But there is also a relationship between the money supply, the business cycle and the performance of the stock market.

That said, using money supply data to forecast either the business cycle, price inflation, the stock market or anything else for that matter is easier said than done. This is why the work of Frank Shostak and his colleagues at Applied Austrian School Economics (AASE) is of such value.

Using their proprietary methodology for constructing money supply data, they build and run predictive models that stay one, two or even three steps ahead of economic and financial market developments. I thus strongly recommend that you follow their work. [Disclosure: I receive no compensation of any kind from AASE.]

In a recent post, AASE pointed out the recent, rapid acceleration of US dollar money supply growth following a period of relative stability. It is now rising at a rate of nearly 17% annualised. While this will likely lead to a temporary pickup in economic activity, it will also be inflationary.

For investors, this presents a challenge. How best to participate in an upswing without losing out to inflation? Those familiar with my work know that I write on this topic frequently, most recently here.

Secrets of the Temple

Although hardly all modern central banks are built in the neoclassical style of Greco-Roman temples, quite a few are, including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Banque de France and even the Bank of Japan. While some might see that as mere architectural tradition, there is a more subtle association to note here.

In the ancient world, money—gold and silver—was held sacred. The Greeks associated gold with the sun-god Apollo and silver with his twin sister, the moon-goddess Artemis. Due to its greater availability, silver was more often used for coinage and day-to-day transactions and gold was often reserved for more sacred, religious and artistic purposes.

As the central power of the Delian League of Greek city-states and islands, Athenian coinage was the most prevalent. And the “central-bank” of the Delian League was the Temple of Apollo and Artemis on the sacred island of Delos, at the centre of the roughly-cyclical Cyclades islands. This was where the Delian League members settled trade by exchanging their gold and silver reserves.

One of the more popular economic journalists of his generation, William Greider, published a book, Secrets of the Temple, in 1987. An expose of some of the more subtle dealings of the Federal Reserve, it became a best-seller.

Controversially, Greider claims in the book that much of the Fed’s monetary and financial power is exercised more or less in secret, absent transparency or accountability, yet is ultimately political in its effects. The Fed’s refusal to disclose its emergency liquidity dealings in the wake of the 2008-9 global financial crisis is regarded by some as corroborating evidence for this view. The Fed also routinely refuses to undergo a full audit, notwithstanding occasional pressure from Congress.

Absent transparency and accountability, how can the public be confident that the Fed’s operations are above-board and not directed towards political ends? Well, they can’t.

Friedman’s Fed criticism

As a monetarist, Friedman believed that the best possible monetary policy was one that ensured the stability (or stable growth) of the money supply. Whether a monetary system be based on gold, silver, paper, seashells or stones was beside the point. What mattered was the stability in the supply thereof. (As an aside, I doubt Friedman would have regarded a 17% annualised rate of money supply growth as “stability”.)

As such, he believed that central banks should be independent of political influence, as no doubt politicians would seek to manipulate the money supply to their own ends, whatever those might be. Today, the economic mainstream generally endorses this view.

But independent of whom? The government? The banks they purport to regulate? The wealthy and powerful?

As he grew older, Friedman never relented in his firebrand advocacy for free-market capitalism. But he grew ever more doubtful that central banks could operate in truly independent fashion, in particular in a crisis situation, such as during wartime. The following is a quote from a paper he published in the August 2002 issue of the Quarterly Journal of Central Banking:

No central bank is truly independent. If there is a fundamental conflict between the objectives of the government and the behavior of the central bank, the central bank, however independent, will sooner or later give in.

This is a key reason why the gold standard was so effective at maintaining a generally stable price level. It matters little whether or not a central bank is independent if the base money is redeemable in gold.

Under a gold standard, central banks can provide some temporary liquidity to the government or to qualifying financial institutions in a crisis. But only up to a point, as that assistance, if large and sustained, will result in a drain on gold reserves.

This is why Walter Bagehot, legendary editor of The Economist in the 19th century, recommended that, in a crisis, the Bank of England should do no more than “Lend freely, at penalty rates of interest, against good collateral.”

Based, however, on how the Fed and other central banks responded to the financial crisis of 2008-9, and the various other, smaller crises that have taken place since, I think we can rightly infer that Bagehot’s recommendation has been well and truly rejected and replaced with “Lend freely, at discounted rates of interest, against anything whatsoever.”

I don’t know if the Dad from my local park ever takes his dog for a walk across town near the Bank of England. But if he did, I suspect Milton would smell trouble.

PS — If you’ve yet to visit my other Substack, The Daughter of Time, you can do so here.