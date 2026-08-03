“Take care for what you pray; for the gods may one day grant it to you.”

— Proverb

Over the past few years I’ve written on multiple occasions (most recently here) that it is important to keep on eye on the Japanese economy. The world’s greatest savers, sitting on a huge pile of accumulated foreign assets, whether the Japanese continue to buy, or instead sell, can have a major impact on global financial markets.

The latest Gulf War affects the Japanese economy a great deal due to soaring energy and other commodity prices. Here is a chart of the price of heating oil, a proxy for diesel, the world’s most economically-significant crude distillate:

Lacking domestic energy and many other resources, the Japanese import large amounts from abroad and then export manufactured goods to maintain an economy in balance.

Due to its traditionally high savings rate, Japanese interest rates have remained low relative to those in the US and other economies with lower savings rates. That’s Economics 101.

However, soaring energy prices push up inflation which, in turn, pushes up interest rates. Note the 10y JGB yield is the highest it has been for years:

However, notwithstanding higher interest rates, the Japanese yen has been weak in recent months, adding to domestic inflationary pressure. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has intervened in response, but only to little effect.

Late last week, however, the US Treasury directed the Federal Reserve to intervene alongside the BoJ. This combined intervention has been far more effective, as can be seen in the chart below:

Such coordinated intervention is rare as, more often than not, countries cannot agree how to manage their exchange rates. Yet that’s what happened last week, to the surprise of many.

So, to what purpose? My guess is that Japan informed the US that it was preparing to intervene again, this time in greater size than before, and that it was going to sell US Treasury bonds as required to do so.

This spooked the US, which does not want a large amount of Treasuries being dumped on the market, pushing up US interest rates. Japan remains one of the few large countries that continues to accumulate Treasuries. Russia sold its holdings years ago as the US imposed sanctions. China slowed and then stopped accumulating more recently.

If Japan were to go the way of those other countries, Treasury yields would likely rise substantially, dealing a major blow to US economic prospects. That’s not something the US would welcome, especially heading into the mid-term elections this November and needing to finance what is becoming a prolonged, expensive war.

From the Plaza to the Louvre

I mentioned above that coordinated FX intervention was rare. The last time the US joined Japan to strengthen the yen was all the way back in 1998. But back in the mid-1980s, all G7 member countries intervened in concert.

Gathering at the New York Plaza hotel in 1985, they agreed that, following a period of high US interest rates and a stronger dollar, it was in everyone’s interest to sell dollars in concert, thereby weakening the US currency and strengthening their own.

The dollar declined dramatically in the following months. By early 1987 it had weakened to the point that the G7 member countries agreed it was time to reverse policy and support the dollar instead. This was announced following meetings held at the Louvre museum in February that year.

However, just because multiple countries find ways to cooperate in whatever form of market intervention doesn’t imply that such intervention doesn’t have consequences. Of course it does.

In this instance, the intervention to first weaken and then support the dollar distorted global capital flows. Global price inflation began to pick up following a period of decline prior. By mid-1987, the German Bundesbank in particular began to give indications that it was going to need to raise interest rates in response.

Markets became spooked. It didn’t help matters that the guard was changing at the Federal Reserve. Paul Volcker was stepping down, replaced by Alan Greenspan.

Known to be supportive of the idea of returning to the gold standard, many thought he would be a hawkish Fed Chairman and, with inflation rising and the Bundesbank indicating higher interest rates ahead, global stock markets began to decline in mid-October.

On 19 October, the trickle of selling became a flood and the Dow Jones Industrials index fell nearly 23%, its largest one-day percent decline in history.

In a classic case of intervention leading to more intervention, the Greenspan Fed quickly cut rates to support the stock market, which soon recovered. Inflation kept right on rising, leading eventually to higher interest rates, the recession of 1991-3, the Savings and Loan Crisis and subsequent bailouts.

Newton’s third law

All of the above was a preview of what would unfold on an even greater scale some 15 years later, in the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. Also, it serves as an example of Newton’s third law as applied to financial markets: for every action (or intervention) there is an equal and opposite reaction.

Intervention always comes with a cost. It might not become apparent straight away, but as we know from Economics 101, there is no free lunch.

In the current instance, coordinated intervention to support the yen is likely to add fuel to the global inflationary fire ignited by years of easy monetary policy, and flamed afresh by the stagflationary effects of the latest Gulf War.

In this context, I continue to believe that the large correction in precious metals prices in recent months is probably over and, before long, a bull market will resume. As for the other likely effects of stagflation, my recommendations remain unchanged and are summarised in this post here.

PS — If you’ve yet to visit my other substack, The Daughter of Time, you can do so here.