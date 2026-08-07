Earlier this week I wrote about how FX and other forms of market intervention and manipulation can have nasty, unintended consequences, even if these take some time to emerge. By way of example, I draw a direct line of causation between the mid-1980s Plaza and Louvre Accords and the massive Black Monday stock market crash of October 1987.

While it is impossible to know with certainty just what consequences might follow the recent US Treasury decision to help strengthen the yen, I also noted in my prior article that the possible motive could be to prevent Japan, the largest foreign buyer of US assets, from turning into a seller instead.

But if the US is now poised to intervene every time Japan or another major player is preparing to sell dollar assets, that’s going to change the way countries think about dollar reserves. This was noted in a recent Financial Times opinion piece by well-known monetary economist, Professor Barry Eichengreen, titled “The real message in the yen intervention”:

Professor Eichengreen has long held that the international monetary system would eventually become more multipolar, with the dollar losing some reserve market share to other currencies. As he writes above, this process may now “gather steam”.

This begs the important question of which currencies are going to grab that market share. Presumably those with sufficient liquidity that are also seen as reliable stores of value. Those are the qualities that make a reserve currency attractive.

No currency ticks all the boxes

But therein lies a problem: no other currency ticks those boxes in the way the dollar used to do, especially when it was backed by gold under Bretton-Woods. The entire international monetary system has become chronically inflationary, with no major currency serving as a reliable long-term store of value.

Liquidity might be adequate one day, only to dry up unexpectedly the next, as it did in late 2008, for example. Or as it does in the euro-area bond markets from time to time, prompting the ECB to intervene. The Chinese yuan is still not fully convertible. The yen remains at risk of further intervention, while yen assets are overwhelmingly held domestically, limiting their availability as reserves abroad.

But there is an alternative, one that has provided the bulk of official reserves throughout the history of the international monetary system: gold.

Central banks the world over have been steadily accumulating gold since the early 2000s. The pace increased post-2008 and again following the widespread implementation of sanctions in 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Combined with the rising price of gold, the result has been a soaring gold reserve share which, by some estimates, now exceeds that of dollars.

Another milestone

Given the above, in my opinion, the recent yen intervention represents another important milestone on the road to gold remonetisation.

What follows is from a post a few weeks’ back introducing a discussion I had on the topic with Paul Buitink of Holland Gold, a large Dutch precious metals brokerage firm.

We discuss both the near- and longer-term outlook for precious metals and the growing body of evidence that we are accelerating down the road towards eventual gold remonetisation.

While that remains a controversial view, the latest Gulf War provides fresh evidence that the structure of the international system is shifting away from one still centred on legacy US economic and monetary power towards one that is more multipolar in nature, as was very much the case during the classical gold standard era of the 19th century.

Exactly how we get there is less clear, but Paul and I discuss some of the scenarios I present in my book, The Golden Revolution, Revisited, including how applying game-theory to international monetary relations points squarely towards gold.

Although nearly a decade old now, I’m pleased by just how well the book is standing the test of time and even succeeded in predicting, in generalities if not necessarily specifics, some of the most significant international economic and monetary developments of recent years.

Paul and I also touch on the stock market, including elevated valuations for AI and the tech sector more generally, and why I believe that such valuations are not justified.

Click on the YouTube image below to watch the video.

PS — If you’ve yet to visit my other substack, The Daughter of Time, you can do so here.