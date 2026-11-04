Over the Halloween weekend a simmering Constitutional crisis in Poland finally boiled over. At issue are fundamental disputes regarding the checks and balances of powers between the parliament, the president and the judiciary. Specific differences over national security and defence policy, central bank independence and relations with the EU, the US, Russia and Ukraine are deep and, some might argue, irreconcilable.

But there is also a deeper, cultural dimension involved, one that is, in certain respects, unique to Poland and reflects the country’s troubled history. One part of the polity seeks the security of being more closely aligned with the EU. Another wants to prioritise what they see as a more independent Polish national interest.

I’m hardly an expert on Poland, so it was my pleasure yesterday to discuss the above with veteran financial journalist Izabella Kaminska, who has closely followed Polish politics ever since the end of the Cold War and breakup of the Warsaw Pact. She predicted, in whole or part, much of what is now playing out and has some ideas as to what comes next.

Click on the link below to watch and listen to her thoughts and predictions.

PS — If you’ve yet to visit my other substack, The Daughter of Time, you can do so here.