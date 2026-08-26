US economic policies increasingly resemble those associated with wartime. Market interventions are mounting in foreign exchange and Treasury bonds. The use of economic sanctions, already widespread, is becoming even more extreme.

All of the above only buy time, perhaps to help the US economy through the upcoming midterm elections. But they come at a potentially tremendous cost.

History is clear on this point: market manipulations frequently escalate and eventually end in crises larger than those they were intended to contain. This time is likely to prove no different.

Economic sanctions can be effective, if targeted and short-lived, especially if the sanctioned countries are heavily dependent on foreign trade. But they can also have unintended consequences.

In the current instance, the effective “weaponisation” of the dollar could catalyse the growing use of dollar alternatives. Indeed, there are indications this has been underway for years, but the evolving, extreme US economic policy set could well accelerate the trend towards an eventual tipping point.

In my opinion, that tipping point will include the de facto use of gold to settle global trade imbalances. Such implied monetisation would increase the demand to accumulate and hold gold balances for liquidity and reserve management purposes. This could open the door to a far higher market clearing price for gold.

Late last week I had a chat about these and a few other related topics with Alexej Jordanov of Gold Republic and host of the Macroscopic podcast. If you’d like to watch, just click on the YouTube image below.

PS — If you’ve yet to visit my other Substack, The Daughter of Time, you can do so here.