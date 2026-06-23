Ever since hostilities broke out over 100 days ago, there has been widespread disagreement within the investing community as to what the outcome of the most recent Gulf War will be, including the economic and financial market implications. (I offered some initial thoughts here.)

Few had any doubt that, from a military perspective, the US would have the upper hand. Sure enough, although Iran has caused considerable damage to US bases and some other infrastructure in the region, the damage to Iran has been far, far greater and has significantly degraded its military capabilities.

Yet Iran has survived. Moreover, by effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz to most shipping, including US naval vessels, it appears to have gained the necessary leverage to bring the US to the negotiating table. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that appears to meet some of Iran’s demands has now been agreed to and signed by President Trump, even though it meets none of the original US objectives at all.

This has caused some head-scratching, given Trump’s decision to blockade Iranian ports and his prior, bellicose rhetoric that Iran would be “bombed back into the stone age” and such. Yet Trump has a well-earned reputation as a somewhat mercurial negotiator. (As I write there are reports emerging that the specifics of several points contained in the MoU are already in dispute. Trump himself has made some inflammatory comments in this regard.)

The plan all along?

On the other hand, there are those who think that something along these lines was the plan all along; that the US wanted Iran to close Hormuz, as this would cause disproportionate economic disruption to growing US rival China, the destination for a large portion of Iran’s energy exports.

In other words, the US is playing 3D chess by tricking Iran into doing its dirty work. But if so, then why agree to the MoU, part of which includes steps to re-open the Strait to shipping?

Could it be the US is playing 4D chess instead? That this is all part of a grand master plan to prolong the conflict in a way that gives Trump some sort of interim cease-fire prior to the upcoming mid-term elections, yet leaves the door open to yet another Hormuz closure thereafter, one that will disproportionately harm China even more?

Perhaps. I don’t know. But what I do know is that which I have pointed out from the get-go: that the global economic effects of this conflict are highly stagflationary; and that the biggest relative winner in all this is the world’s most economically self-sufficient great power: Russia.

Several weeks ago I had an extended discussion on these topics with my friend Brent Johnson of Santiago Capital, in which we identify points both of agreement and disagreement. In case you missed it, you can view it here:

Brent believes not only that the US is indeed playing some version of 3D or 4D chess but that the severe degradation of Iran’s military is strategically significant and makes it more, rather than less likely, that the US will achieve its primary objectives in future, notwithstanding the MoU.

The Westmoreland Strategy

His reasoning and reliance on detailed military data is similar in certain respects to that of General Westmoreland, Commander-in-Chief of US forces during the Vietnam War, who believed that by severely degrading North Vietnam’s military capabilities, South Vietnam could not only be defended but become a strong, US-aligned country capable of defending itself against the North. (Westmoreland was hardly alone in this view. Secretary of Defence McNamara and President Johnson agreed.)

As we know, that strategy failed, and at tremendous cost in blood and treasure.

But could it be that Brent is right and that the MoU is more strategic feint than failure? That there is a plan that will enable the US eventually to subdue Iran and make its US-allied Gulf neighbours more, rather than less capable of defending themselves in future?

I don’t have a crystal ball, so I cannot with certainty refute Brent’s reasoning here. But the Vietnam precedent concerns me a great deal. Iran is a far larger country than Vietnam and one with far greater strategic depth. Iran’s neighbours are far less populous and unable to defend themselves against Iran without massive, open-ended US support.

The US is also economically far weaker today than it was in the 1960s, thus less able to fund a prolonged, expensive conflict. Nor is the political capital available to send tens of thousands of US soldiers abroad to die, should that become necessary, as some believed it was in Vietnam.

Ockham’s Chicken

Applying Ockham’s Razor—the idea that the simplest explanation is usually the best—I believe that Trump has indeed blinked in this particular game of chicken. That doesn’t mean he won’t start another one. Again, he can be mercurial.

So, what happens if he goes another round after the mid-terms? What will be the result? Well, more global economic disruption, more stagflation and more relative benefit of power and influence to Russia.

Regardless of whether Brent is correct or not, for investors, staying long a historically-overvalued stock market, concentrated in Big Tech, is a dangerous game to play in this context. But stagflation can be just as bad or even worse for bonds.

The alternatives? Basic, essential industries with strong pricing-power. And precious metals. The recent correction, in my opinion, is not the beginning of a bear market in gold and silver but rather a major retracement in what remains, in a historical perspective, a structural bull market with even more room to run as the economic damage accumulates.