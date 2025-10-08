When I worked on Wall Street and in the City of London, there were some things you just didn’t do.

You didn’t walk into an MD’s office without first asking permission.

You didn’t talk down to your colleagues on the trading floor.

You didn’t take a tea or coffee break without bringing a treat of some sort back for the desk to share. (I usually brought fresh cookies, which made me rather popular.)

And no way did you ever suggest that official economic data were wrong, or even merely misleading.

Economic data were gospel, handed down on stone tablets from on high. To merely question the data was blasphemy.

No longer.

Recent years have seen many, occasionally massive revisions to economic data. (I recently wrote about some of these here.) Those who still refuse to question official data are today probably in the minority.

Yet the doyens of investment bank economics departments still speak with an aura of authority, as if their predicted estimates of official estimates of frequently-revised statistics still matter.

The following is a paraphrase of a recent comment by a former colleague and Chief Economist of a large investment bank:

“Of course economic data still matter, because this is how central banks set policy. The data may be flawed and subject to huge revisions, but if it informs policy, we need to try and predict the data regardless.”

Hmmm… Are the blind leading the blind here? Or are the insane leading the insane? Both?

Perhaps it doesn’t matter so much as long as the blind and insane are making money. But chances are that will eventually end in disaster. Like 2008 (Global Financial Crisis). Or 1998 (LTCM bailout). Or 1992 (S&L bailout). Or 1984 (Continental Bank of Illinois failure). I could go on…

“Hard” vs “soft” data

Honest economists—yes they’re quite common actually—differentiate between so-called “hard” data, based on actual prices or volumes, and “soft”, based on surveys, opinions or other input not directly tied, in some way, to actual prices or volumes.

By way of example, the money supply is a known quantity. Banks know exactly how much money they have lent out and how much they hold on deposit. They also report such data, in nearly-real-time, to their regulators.

However, production volumes and prices paid and received data, things like GDP or CPI, are aggregates based on estimates and seasonal adjustments that are subject to occasionally large revisions. Some economists still regard such data as “hard” but others, including me, argue otherwise.

The rash of revisions to supposedly “hard” data of late has unnerved some in the profession. Others are digging in their heels defending the current methodologies for data collection, estimation and aggregation.

Rather than get into an academic, hair-splitting debate regarding the above, I’m going to take another tack entirely.

Economic data are bunk.

There, I said it. It’s all bull****.

But it’s even worse than that. Not only is much of the data misleading, unreliable, subject to huge revisions and just plain wrong, it is used as justification for whatever those holding the levers of economic power wish to do.

As with politicians and policymakers generally, economic officials always have some sort of agenda. They pick and choose their way through the reams of data available with that agenda in mind, one that might, at times, be self-serving.

This might come across as rather cynical. But unlike some cynics, I always try to counter criticism with proposed solutions.

The economist’s Hippocratic Oath

Hippocrates, pictured above, was a Classical Greek physician and philosopher. His eponymous Oath reads simply, “First, do no harm.”

Those mere four words may contain the greatest wisdom handed down through the ages. Sadly, they are overwhelmed by sophistic or meretricious rhetoric at every turn and not only in the medical profession, which in recent years has succeeded at getting a record number of adults (and even children!) medicated for an ever-growing number of reasons.

The economics profession suffers from the same “hammer and nail” mentality, that more is necessarily better. More data. More policy “tools”. More interventions. An ever-harder strike on the stubborn nail.

The so-called “MAHA” movement—Make America Healthy Again—is a belated attempt to come to terms with what appears, based on available data, to be the most unhealthy generation of Americans at least since the widespread malnutrition of the 1930s and perhaps ever.

The MAHA movement is clearly in the Hippocratic tradition. Perhaps the infant vaccine schedule, at four times the length of a generation ago, is doing more harm than good? Perhaps some medications make chronic conditions worse, rather than better? Perhaps some food additives don’t make things more nutritious, but less?

Hippocrates, were he around today, would almost certainly be asking such questions. And not only of the chronic medical issues so prevalent today, but perhaps also of the economy.

Why is productivity growth so low? Why are most households reliant on two rather than one income? Why are they carrying so much debt? Why are children living longer at home with their parents? Why is home ownership in decline?

Could it be that, when it comes to economic policy, less is more?

Perhaps governments and central banks should intervene rather less in the economy. Perhaps individuals, households and businesses should be left to go about their affairs more as they would prefer, rather than as they are told or “nudged” to do by those who think they know better.

With a little less intervention and a little more spontaneous human action, miracles might ensue. Speaking of miracles, it was German economist Ludwig Erhard who famously implemented the post-WWII Wirtschaftswunder by radically deregulating the economy, thereby allowing his fellow citizens to go about cleaning up the rubble as they saw fit.

Javier Milei is doing something similar today in Argentina, with impressive results so far. El Salvador provides a smaller although similar example. Reading the tea leaves of economic data has nothing to do with these success stories. Rather the opposite.

Hayek, the Hippocratic economist

I’m aware this post has turned into something of a rant.

So enough from me. I’ll finish here with a link to what may be the most eloquent speech on economics in the Hippocratic tradition: Friedrich Hayek’s Nobel Prize lecture from 1974, The Pretense of Knowledge. It’s more than four words long, but much shorter than most economist gobbledegook you’re likely to come across. And far, far more enlightening.