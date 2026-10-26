Fast asleep, some seven miles over North Africa, I was blissfully unaware when the news broke the night of 28 February that the US and Israel had struck Iran in a massive attack that would not only take out multiple military installations but also the Supreme Leader, several of his associates and members of his family.

I was on my way to Cape Town, South Africa, to participate in a gathering organised and hosted by prominent Dutch precious metals brokerage firm, Gold Republic. While there I would participate in multiple discussions and debates. I would also have the pleasure of visiting some vineyards and driving a vintage racing car.

It was all good fun and I take this opportunity again to thank my hosts for the privilege of attending. But there was a cloud hanging over the event: a growing sense of concern that what was playing out in the Gulf could have a large negative impact on the region and the entire global economy, in time.

On arrival, I hammered out a brief note with some initial thoughts as to the economic impact of this new conflict. To summarise, I admitted I had no idea how things would play out but I was confident in concluding that they would be stagflationary in their overall effects.

The stagflation call

Check.

We have seen global growth slow and inflation rise since. In my opinion, that was an easy, obvious call and arguably not even noteworthy. But I put it out there nevertheless, with a few additional details for what actions investors might take.

When the smoke of the initial exchanges cleared, there remained much confusion. Media coverage was both limited and, let’s be honest, clearly biased wherever you looked. No one really knew quite what had happened and, if they did, sharing it with others was in many cases neither possible nor, in the face of strict censorship laws in some places, desirable.

There has been a steady trickle of news since which has made clearer just how damaging the opening stage of the war was to regional infrastructure, including primarily military but also civilian targets. But I suspect much remains undisclosed.

The clearing smoke

Notwithstanding the above, I challenged myself to make some practical observations and predictions with what little information was available. Approaching the end of March, I wrote another article which included a list I thought my subscribers might find helpful. Here it is:

Gulf logistics costs will remain elevated indefinitely due to a combination of Hormuz transit fees and possibly also insurance premiums. (These may also affect other strategic littorals.)

The general level of food, energy and chemical prices going forward will remain elevated as a result;

The global cost of capital will also remain elevated, placing yet more pressure on those heavily indebted, public and private;

The combined effect of the above is stagflationary. (More on this here.);

Inefficient industries, in particular those dependent on subsidies from highly-indebted governments facing higher borrowing costs (eg Net Zero) are going to underperform and possibly collapse;

The current bubble set, including big-tech/AI, nuclear fusion and certain other intangible, fanciful technologies with little if any path to profitability, are going to deflate relative to real, tangible technologies that place food on the table, shirts on our backs and roofs over our heads;

The general, global re-armament that began following the 2014 Ukraine coup is going to continue. Defence stocks remain a “must-own”, even at current valuations;

Faith in the future stability of the current dollar-centric, debt-dependent international monetary system will continue to erode as one government after another faces a funding crisis of some sort.

In retrospect, we can now see evidence for all of the above, with the possible exception of the final bullet. The dollar has been strong of late. But US, European and Japanese bond yields have soared.

That’s not exactly a vote of confidence in the current system, is it? Some combination of rising inflation expectations and higher risk premiums have pushed yields higher. France has been most severely affected, something that should worry anyone invested in the euro-area.

Was this the plan all along?

Finally, at the very end of March I offered some additional thoughts that extended beyond the above. There were some observers who were beginning to argue that the spectacular failure of the US to knock out Iran and force the Hormuz Strait to remain open was actually the plan all along.

Yes, really. Their point was that the US was using the Gulf War to yet further isolate China from a key energy source. (Estimates are that some 80% of Iranian oil exports had been flowing to China.)

By closing the spigot, so the thinking went, the Chinese economy would come under extreme strain. By contrast, the US and the rest of the Americas had all the oil they needed in their own hemisphere, far from the conflict.

So, was 3D or even 4D chess being played here by the US foreign policy establishment?

While I can hardly rule that out, I disagreed and, as per above, wrote an article pivoting in the opposite direction: asking not who would suffer the most from the closing of Hormuz, but who would have the most to gain.

To me, this was rather obvious: Russia! My friend Brent Johnson and I subsequently recorded a podcast in which we debated the point:

Yes, I knew at the time that view might be controversial. But here we are, over half a year later. Global oil prices remain elevated, the US continues to struggle to achieve whatever objectives it claims to have in the Gulf region and, President Trump, heading into the midterms, has done a controversial deal with Russia to get oil (and distillates) flowing again by dropping some of the sanctions put in place prior.

I don’t know Russian President Putin, but however he tends to celebrate—fine caviar and vodka perhaps?—I’m sure he believes he is doing rather well out of the above developments.

Check. It is now clear to many that Russia is benefitting from the Gulf War. And there are some indications that they are taking advantage accordingly.

With Trump effectively withdrawing support, Ukraine and her remaining allies are clearly on the back foot heading into the winter. Putin is pressing his advantage. While I am no cheerleader for Russia in this conflict, I would prefer to see some sort of peace settlement agreed as soon as possible, to end the suffering of the Ukrainian people, who arguably have suffered as much or more as any other ethnic group in the world during the past century.

Hope is not a strategy

Notwithstanding these observations, I am in no position to have any material influence on the above. At the Stoics might say, do what you can to improve the things you can but leave the rest alone.

While I am indeed a Stoic in my head, in my heart I always want to reach beyond my station and try to make things right wherever I think they might be wrong.

And so, I come to a compromise: I can’t change the world. But what I can do is help to inform thoughtful, well-meaning people how they might. And if I can help them to grow their wealth through practical, actionable investment advice that provides them with some additional resources to do so, so much the better.

Perhaps somewhere, someday, somehow, someone who has read my book or one of my posts will be the butterfly in the Amazon that changes global weather (and economic and political) patterns. There is, of course, no way to know, but they call it “hope” for a reason, if not as a practical investment strategy.

Time to close. Being right is scant consolidation amidst suffering. Just ask Cassandra. But it might provide a beacon of sorts to follow into a better world. And so, I’ll keep doing what I do.

Thank you for subscribing to my substack. And, if you enjoy what you’ve been reading here, I recommend you also subscribe to my new podcast channel, Transatlantic Takeaway, recently launched together with prominent financial markets commentator Brent Johnson, mentioned above.

PS — If you’ve yet to visit my other substack, The Daughter of Time, you can do so here.