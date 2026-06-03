AI darling Nvidia announced at the end of March that it is making a strategic investment in AI darling Marvell. This week, Nvidia CEO Jason Hwang highlighted the enormous potential of this relationship, sending Marvell’s stock up by over 30%. It has risen by about 75% over the past month.

That’s quite the rally, and it places Marvell’s P/E at over 100. That’s quite the valuation.

Is it justified? As with all AI-related hype, only if the sector can generate substantial, sustainable increases in total-economy productivity and profit.

Why is the overall economy so important to AI specifically? Because AI valuations and market capitalisations imply future profits so large they can only ever be realistically generated if the overall economy grows at a sustainably higher rate in future than it has in the past few decades.

For the economy to grow faster in future requires an increase in productivity growth. In other words, either AI really is a silver bullet that will make workers in general more productive at whatever it is they do, or it is going to go the way of the dot.com boom/bust of the late 1990s/early 2000s.

I’ve made this point prior, initially here and more recently here. In both, I express my scepticism that future AI profit growth will ever meet current, implied expectations.

But what if I’m wrong? Could it be that AI will indeed be transformative? In this post, I’m going to play a cheeky devil’s advocate and offer some examples of how AI could, perhaps, deliver productivity gains and boost growth. Or not.

Defining “productivity”

First off, we need to define what we mean by productivity, or economic value-added per unit of time. Is it just the quantity of work done? Or the quality? Both?

I used to earn pocket money on weekends washing neighbours’ cars. If I worked quickly, I could wash a car in about 15 minutes. But if I took 20 minutes, I could do a slightly more detailed job. My “productivity”, if measured correctly, would be the same in either case.

But what if, with practice and experience, I learned how to do the more detailed job in just 15 minutes? In that case, my productivity would have increased by 25%. If I subsequently managed to get that time down to 12 minutes, my productivity would have increased by another 20%. And so on.

Economists use models to estimate and aggregate all economic activity. When it comes to productivity, this means they need ways to measure both quantity and quality.

Measuring the former is normally easier than the latter . Once you define a “car wash” as a unit of output, you can simply count the number of cars washed in a given period.

Estimating the quality of a car wash is less straightforward. Quality is subjective.

So economists need to make assumptions, one of which is that people tend to pay more for higher quality goods or services. If people pay 20% more for something, is it 20% better quality? Perhaps. Perhaps not.

This is one reason why measuring real, inflation-adjusted growth can be difficult. When the price of a given good or service rises, is that due to it becoming of higher quality? Or is it just inflation?

Whether productivity is increasing, or not, depends on the answer. It might also be some mix of the two. Economists claim that their methods employed here are robust but, as per the above, it is reasonable to have doubts as to accuracy and precision.

Some products are cheaper than they used to be, but are also less durable. “They don’t make ‘em like they used to,” as people sometimes say. Do economists have robust methods for taking deteriorating quality into account?

Again, they claim that they do, but it is reasonable to have doubts.

Taking the above into account, let’s now take a look at some examples for how AI could make us more productive.

The consultant

Business consulting is a huge industry. Top consulting firms charge huge fees to provide advice of all kinds.

I have several acquaintances who have had long, successful careers preparing reports recommending ways their clients can grow through mergers and acquisitions, reduce costs and realise synergies, adopt and integrate new technologies or methods, restructure underperforming business lines, dispose of underperforming assets, change product mix and/or marketing and branding strategies to reach new customers, and so on.

I recall a conversation in which one of my acquaintances explained how the process normally worked. He was a partner at his firm. When he was preparing a pitch, he would instruct an associate to search the company’s proprietary database for previous pitches made to similar firms looking for similar advice.

The associate would normally find at least a few that looked suitable and send them along for the partner’s review. Occasionally, he would be dissatisfied by the lot and ask the associate to search again, perhaps with additional or other keywords, but usually at least one pitch from the first batch was good enough to provide a starting point.

The partner would then update the old pitch for the new pitch. This would include changing the company name, editing or otherwise amending context, changing charts and tables around, and so on. The idea was to make it look as if the pitch was fully-customised for the potential client from the get-go, when in fact it was effectively “off-the-shelf”.

How long the process took varied depending on scale and complexity but he said he usually had something ready to go in a day, sometimes two.

Should the pitch succeed in securing a mandate, then a project team was put together, usually consisting of two or more associates, under the direction of the partner, who would map out the client firm, interview relevant employees, construct flow charts of all relevant processes, etc.

Some projects would take months and there would be interim progress reports with interim findings. Shorter projects would simply have a single, final report, although this might lead to some incremental further work depending on results, conclusions and client reactions.

But this is the part that really floored me: not only were the pitches “off-the-shelf” for the most part, but so were the reports. That’s right, even the supposedly-customised advice, for which these consulting firms charge huge fees, was frequently recycled from old projects!

Now, imagine that, instead of using a cumbersome database of discrete pitches and reports to recycle, the partner could use an AI-engine instead to crawl over not only the proprietary database but over, well, over anything! And even prepare a preliminary draft of an updated, recycled pitch or report subject to specifications!

No doubt that would shorten the time it would take and/or reduce the number of associates involved in (and needing to be paid for) any given project. But would it improve the quality of the advice?

That is less clear. And if it didn’t improve the quality of the advice, would the client firm become any more productive? Also less clear.

The test-marker

Of all social groups, one that has already developed a bad reputation for misusing AI is students. They tend to be young, be early adopters of new technology and, well, some of them are also lazy, not yet having developed a strong work-ethic.

Hence they have been drawn in huge numbers to AI to help them with their homework; to help them to research topics, draft essays and complete other assignments. While AI is actually well-suited to that sort of thing, the issue is whether this is hindering real learning, rather than assisting it.

There is a scene in the fabulous comedy Back to School, starring Rodney Dangerfield, in which a son discovers that his Dad, who has gone back to school to get a degree, is not completing his own homework but rather employing experts to do it for him in order to get top marks.

“Dad, you’re getting your physics homework done by NASA!” he shouts at him in disgust at one point. In another scene, after the Dad has been assigned to write an essay on novelist Kurt Vonnegut, guess who shows up at the dorm-room door to provide his services?

While Kurt Vonnegut might indeed get top marks for writing about himself, it is obvious that the Dad is not learning anything through such anti-academic antics.

Now, imagine that AI would have been an option instead. Well, that’s the danger here, that students indeed get top marks but aren’t learning much in the process, other than how to use AI.

But perhaps simply learning how to use AI is good enough. Perhaps that’s the key to future productivity growth. But I doubt it.

Here’s a better idea: rather than students using AI, those teachers and professors evaluating their work and grading their exams do so instead? After all, if exams are to be graded fairly, by common standards, free of individual bias, then why not design an AI-engine specified to review standard assignments and exams and issue marks accordingly?

This would certainly make teachers and professors more efficient. They could be in classrooms actually teaching in person while an AI-engine is crawling over whatever previous assignments to evaluate or exams to mark.

As it happens, while a graduate student, I taught two undergraduate sections for introductory courses. Part of my duties was to mark exams. This was hugely time-consuming. Not only was it simply tedious, but I felt a moral obligation to be thorough and accurate and to write helpful comments into the margins to explain why a given answer was wrong, or how it could have been better.

Believe me, had I the option to use an AI marking tool instead, saving me hours and hours of tedium, I’d have been tempted. My moral compass would have fought hard against it, but the lure of joining my fellow grad students for an evening beer or two instead would have been stiff competition.

In practice, it could be that AI applications in academia may come down to a sort of arms race: students use AI primarily around the margins but some, sadly, to game the system, while teachers and professors use it to reduce some of the tedium, provide a degree of fairness and standardisation, but also to detect which student work appears to have been generated by AI!

AI to seek out and expose AI… Now that is an arms race all right and one that, in my opinion, would be unlikely to boost future productivity growth. It might well have the opposite effect.

The physician

Healthcare is an unusual industry in that demand for services is practically unlimited, especially as we age, but the available supply of such services is limited and thus expensive.

This is as true where healthcare is “free” as where it is costly. That’s because “free” healthcare is paid for through some combination of rationing and high taxes. (Rationing is a cost because it implies delays in treatment and/or lower-quality care, making conditions worse.)

Of course the best healthcare is preventative rather than only reactive. And the worst is that which actively if unwittingly encourages unhealthy behaviour, such as official dietary guidelines that are misguided, leading to diabetes and obesity, or “benefits” for expensive prescription drugs with dangerous side effects. (The US is a great example of such bad practice, which is at least now recognised as such by many.)

A physician’s time is limited and highly valuable, so it should be used in the most efficient way. As per above, a greater focus on preventative medicine would help.

But perhaps AI could help too. I was speaking with a meditech executive recently. His firm is developing a remote health-screening technology that will allow a physician to diagnose remotely a range of common ailments before major symptoms even become apparent, allowing for earlier and more effective care. This would obviate the need for regular, inpatient health-checks and tests.

The idea is that the physician’s office would send by post a vial of diagnostic fluid to patients on a regular basis. The patient would then drink the fluid, allow it to be absorbed into the bloodstream and flow throughout the body, and then the patient could literally use their phone video camera to perform a “self-scan” all-around that would then be sent back for analysis.

Apparently they are developing AI to do the visual screening of precisely how the diagnostic fluid interacts with internal tissues, allowing for the potential pre-diagnosis of possible developing future ailments.

If that sounds miraculous, it is, and AI could play a decisive part in powering a new technology that would make any given physician far more effective in providing preventative medicine and/or early diagnosis for treatment.

But would this have the effect of making the broader economy fundamentally more productive? As per above, most healthcare provision, whether preventative or reactive, takes place later in life, when we are less, rather than more productive and in many cases are already fully retired.

Hence there are limitations as to what healthcare AI can achieve in terms of broader economic productivity growth.

The lawyer

In some countries, notably the US, healthcare provision is made much more expensive due to the cost of medical malpractice insurance and the threat of lawsuits. Is there some way, perhaps, that AI could help with that?

I think so. Recall the discussion of the consultant above. The law is all about precedent, so using AI to prepare “off-the-shelf”, precedent-based lawsuits of all sorts would be a snap.

Imagine how many more lawsuits a given law firm could prepare in a given day or week by using AI? The costs of bringing legal action would decline accordingly.

Of course, some lawsuits are frivolous, and counter-lawsuits can also be brought. But the cost of preparing those would also decline.

Talk about an arms race!

What GDP is, and isn’t

It might sound silly, of course, but a surge in the number of lawsuits and counter-lawsuits filed would boost GDP. Never mind that most of these would be settled out of court and wouldn’t actually “produce” anything of actual value. But all that activity would generate fees for the legal industry and those fees would add to GDP.

That’s the way GDP works. It has nothing to say about the “quality” of growth at all. It just measures total spending and tries to sort out what portion of that is inflation and what part is real. In this example, the “quality” of legal services provision would stay roughly the same, but the quantity would increase, perhaps dramatically.

In another example, GDP is naturally boosted when a stay-at-home parent re-enters the workforce and pays for childcare instead. Not only is their work now part of GDP, but so is the childminder’s.

So, while the parent’s “job” of minding the child and doing household chores added zero to GDP, now you’ve got not just one, but two jobs adding to GDP! (I’m assuming here of course that there was no practical, “AI-childminder” option available.)

Thus the above change clearly adds to economic “growth”, but does it improve the parent’s quality of life? Or the child’s?

What if the change was done out of financial necessity, rather than as a lifestyle choice?

Never forget: ultimately, in economics, everything is subjective.