Once upon a time, commercial aviation was perhaps the world’s most glamorous industry. Beginning in the 1930s, cutting-edge, miraculous tech for its time, lifted passengers into the air, moved them long distances and became a symbol of success, wealth and, perhaps most important of all, Hollywood fame.

Howard Hughes epitomised all of the above. A successful, wealthy industrialist, film producer and director, he was also a polymath who, self-taught, piloted and even designed aeroplanes.

Hughes’ involvement was critical to the survival, growth and eventual success of perhaps the most innovative commercial airline of all-time: Trans World Airlines, or TWA. (If you’re interested in the TWA story, this documentary is excellent.)

The world of commercial aviation we take for granted today was built by TWA and a handful of rivals in the US and around the globe. Taking advantage of huge leaps in aircraft technology during WWII and the early post-war era, collectively they knit together a global network of airports that, by the 1970s, was capable of getting someone from almost anywhere in the world to anywhere else in less than 24 hours.

But making the world smaller and more glamorous doesn’t necessarily make money. Far from it. Occasional, usually brief periods aside, the history of commercial aviation is a history of mixed success or even failure. When it comes to profitability, the airline industry has one of the worst track records of the past half-century.

But why should glamour lead to such gloom?

Let’s ask Google AI:

Commercial aviation is notoriously unprofitable because airlines are “price takers” facing razor-thin margins. They are crushed by immense fixed costs, highly vulnerable to external disruptions, and lack the power to set their own prices against intense competition. [1, 2, 3] Airlines generally struggle to achieve sustained profitability due to several key factors: [1] Massive Fixed Costs: Aircraft ownership, maintenance, and facility leases demand heavy payments regardless of business volume.

Volatile Fuel Prices: Jet fuel is a carrier’s largest variable expense, and margins take massive hits during oil price spikes.

Price Competition: Passengers treat flights like commodities and usually buy based on the lowest fare.

Lack of Differentiation: Carriers buy identical planes from the same manufacturers, making it hard to justify premium pricing.

Supply Chain Bottlenecks: Airliners are hard to scale; supply lead times are long and planes cannot easily be added to meet sudden spikes in demand.

Regulatory Burdens: Stringent safety rules, punitive taxation, and airport slot restrictions hamper efficient operations.

External Shocks: Wars, geopolitical conflicts, and public health crises devastate travel demand while fixed costs remain. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] Beyond the airlines themselves, much of the aviation value chain’s profit is siphoned off by other entities: [1, 2] Aircraft Manufacturers: Companies like Airbus and Boeing enjoy high profit margins by controlling aircraft pricing.

Airports: Infrastructure operators function as monopolies, taking heavy landing and passenger fees.

Leasing Companies: Firms like Avolon and AerCap profit consistently off airlines that rent rather than buy fleets.

I’m somewhat surprised that Google didn’t see fit to mention that labour unions can also be a problem. Strikes can be a huge headache for the airlines, which are liable for refunding customers for any cancellations, even if the cause is their own employees.

It’s all enough to make one wonder how the industry manages to survive. But the answer to that is simple: because we want it to.

An investor’s worst nightmare?

Every time an airline goes bankrupt, the aeroplanes, trained pilots, engineers and their equipment don’t just disappear. They find their way to those airlines that, somehow, manage to survive despite all of the above.

For investors, however, this is the sort of industry you don’t touch with a bargepole. Unless, that is, you’re a distressed asset and restructuring specialist or some such.

For those who aren’t, I would suggest just staying away. If you’re still not convinced, here are a few charts. First, leading US carriers American, Delta and United:

Now, there are a few things to note here. First, what happened in 2020? Covid happened. Airline stocks got slammed due to lockdown-related travel restrictions.

Second, note that, over the past two years, Delta and United have recovered significantly, to the point that there is no longer a large cumulative performance gap vis-a-vis the broader market, represented here by the Dow Jones Composite Index (DJCI).

American Airlines, meanwhile, hasn’t recovered at all and is still trading near its Covid-era lows.

So, giving credit where it is due, Delta and United have been doing something right recently. That said, their share prices have also been hugely volatile.

Take a look at 2024-25, for example. There was a huge rally in both, following by an equally huge bust. The reason?

The post-Covid air-travel recovery was significantly larger than expected. Lower jet fuel prices also improved margins. United’s earnings in particular surprised to the upside.

Bust followed the boom and then recovery set in again. Some investors will have made money from this volatility. Others will have lost. But investors who simply sat it all out and bought the DJCI instead would have done better without taking the risk.

At it stands today, the P/Es of these three are 10 and 12 for United and Delta, respectively, indicating only weak growth prospects ahead. American trades at a P/E of nearly 50, but that doesn’t imply high growth expectations; rather, that the company is distressed and earnings are currently on the floor.

Next, let’s take a look at European giants Lufthansa and IAG, the parent company of British Airways, Iberia and a few smaller airlines.

There are some similarities here with the chart above, the Covid bust in particular. But while Lufthansa managed a respectable recovery thereafter, like with United and Delta, it also then gave it back. IAG recovered only more recently and both share prices have moved mostly together during the past two years.

But again, why bother? Both have underperformed the broader market AND been more volatile. What good reason would an investor have for buying either, especially now with jet fuel prices soaring again, squeezing margins?

The P/Es of the two companies are just over 6, indicating expectations of essentially zero growth ahead, absent perhaps a little inflation.

A (relative) success story

There has, however, been a relative success story during this time. While Covid whacked all airline stocks, one major European airline resumed its long track record of growth thereafter: Ryanair.

The chart below shows Ryanair and rival European upstart airline EasyJet. Post-Covid, EasyJet remains in the same doldrums as legacy carriers, whereas Ryanair has performed far better.

But note that here, too, even Ryanair’s more impressive performance has not been sufficient to catch-up to the broader market. And, as with the US airlines, its stock has been more volatile.

EasyJet’s unimpressive performance has left it with a P/E of only 9. Ryanair is in line with United at 12, indicating modestly better growth expectations.

So, to conclude, absent good reasons to believe that the airlines have simply become deeply undervalued and are worth a punt—say with American for example—the risk/reward probably isn’t worth it.

The manufacturers

Now, let’s take a look at the major aircraft manufacturing firms: Airbus, Boeing and Embraer. The latter is not quite the household name as the other two, but has met with significant success in the smaller-jet market in recent years.

As was the case with the airlines, the Covid bust is clear to see. Thereafter, all three recovered for a time but failed to reach previous highs until Airbus broke out in 2024. Boeing, however, suffering from several self-inflicted wounds, has been stuck in a range ever since.

Embraer took a long time to recover. As with Airbus, it entered an impressive uptrend in late 2023 but it has given much back over the past year or so.

Airbus and Embraer have both increased market share during this time. The A320 is now the best-selling commercial aircraft of all time, although it entered service decades after rival Boeing’s 737 platform. The new A321XLR variant, which entered service in late 2024, is considered by some to be a transformational aircraft by virtue of its combination of remarkable fuel efficiency and long range for a aircraft of its size.

Embraer has remained laser-focused on the smaller jet market: its largest model, the E195-E2, has a maximum passenger capacity of 146. This has clearly been a good decision as regional jet travel continues to grow rapidly across the globe.

P/Es for the manufacturers are much higher than those for the airlines. Reflecting relatively strong recent performance, Airbus is at about 28.

Although it has trailed Airbus in overall performance over the past decade, in P/E terms Embraer remains ahead at slightly over 30. Boeing is at over 80 although in this case that reflects not true distress but rather a series of (hopefully) non-recurring costs that have severely depressed earnings. (Earnings were outright negative for the prior two years or so.)

As has also been the case with the airlines, there have been periods of high volatility throughout the past decade. The fact is, for all the reasons that Google AI helpfully provided above, this is simply a tough industry any way you look at it; one that has, with the notable exception of Airbus, failed to outperform the broader market over the past decade and has generally been far more volatile.

Other angles

Recall, however, that amongst the reasons Google AI listed for why this is historically the case, is that there are other firms that capture much of the commercial aviation value chain for themselves. These include the leasing companies that purchase fleets of aeroplanes and lease them out to the airlines for a relatively steady interest income.

Not all of these are publicly listed. Two that are include AerCap and BOC Aviation. As with the entire industry, their share prices were slammed by Covid but they not only recovered thereafter; they went on to outperform.

Recent performance has been less impressive but unlike the larger airlines and manufacturers, this sector has outperformed the broader market over the past decade. Google AI thus appears entirely correct in its assessment that a good portion of the total aviation industry profit pot accrues to the leasing firms.

At current prices, AerCap and BOC are trading at P/Es of about 6 and 8, respectively, reflecting the relatively mature state of their lower-risk, lower-growth business models.

Technology and training

One area of aviation that Google AI neglects to mention, however, is technology and the training required to use it properly. While all industries have a technical component, modern commercial aircraft are absolutely loaded with avionics, other electronics and control systems.

And not only commercial aviation. Much of the same technology also finds its way into defence applications, for which there has been strong demand in recent years.

From an investment perspective, it is thus worth a look. In a way, aviation tech and training are a version of the classic ‘picks and shovels’ strategy. They provide essential tools but don’t themselves bear the core risk of the industry.

When it comes to aircraft components, one naturally thinks of the engines. They’re big, powerful and expensive. They’re also rather visible. The electronics/avionics/control systems are not, unless you happen to be a pilot or flight engineer. But they are just as, if not more advanced in their own way as anything visible to the layperson.

Three leading companies in this area—although with different areas of primary focus—are Curtiss-Wright, Leonardo and CAE. The former develops and manufactures components not only for aviation but also nautical applications. It has a large defence division, which has benefited enormously from the general rise in defence systems demand in recent years.

The same is true of Leonardo, which not only develops and manufactures aircraft components but also helicopters and light military transport planes. The company has thus benefited from defence demand for its products.

CAE is something of a different animal. It not only provides components and systems for both commercial and defence applications but also training services for pilots and even cabin crew.

Here is a chart showing the performance of all three in recent years.

Note that CAE has lagged the others quite dramatically. This is in part because a much smaller portion of its revenues derive from defence applications. It is, however, very much a leader when it comes to the training side. This includes the design, manufacture and operation of cutting-edge flight simulators for both commercial and defence aircraft.

Notwithstanding strong performance, Curtiss-Wright still trades at the elevated P/E of 56, implying that growth expectations remain highly optimistic. Leonardo’s comes in at a more reasonable 24. CAE’s, at 36, might imply some growth catch-up potential to the relative high flyers.

Training is just, well, different

While perhaps regarded as a less innovative area, training is nevertheless absolutely essential. Safety regulations for commercial aviation are rightly extensive. Violations are met with heavy fines and other penalties. Regular, recurring training not only for pilots, but engineers and cabin-crew are required.

As CAE points out on its investor website, this is thus a highly stable business line. It doesn’t matter much whether air travel is booming or not. As long as airlines are operating, even if at a loss, they must continue to provide regular training for all relevant employees.

Pilots also age. They retire. Their more junior colleagues eventually move from the right to left sides of the cockpit. But the right side thus needs to be re-staffed with a freshly- yet thoroughly-trained cadet, responsible for perhaps hundreds of passengers on a typical flight. The same goes for cabin crew, essential as their training is for safe in-flight cabin conditions or, if necessary, an emergency evacuation.

As it happens, my youngest son recently did work experience at a CAE facility near Gatwick Airport. He was even allowed a few sessions in the flight simulators. In one instance, he accidentally started a fire.

Just kidding. Fortunately, it was not a real fire, just a perfectly simulated and incredibly realistic ‘smoke in the cockpit’ scenario, which required him to practice the use of a real, functioning oxygen mask. He also faced the challenge of dealing with an engine failure on take-off and a sudden cabin depressurisation mid-flight.

The simulators are so realistic in part because they sit atop hydraulic systems that replicate the motion of the ‘aircraft’, seamlessly aligned with the controls, instruments and visuals, thereby replicating actual flying to an unbelievable standard. Even the turbulence can be increased to the point of making it challenging to work the controls precisely. Yet pilots must learn how to deal with that to be able to fly safely in all conditions.

The most valuable asset of all

As we have seen, the commercial aviation industry is not just airlines. It is also manufacturing, leasing, technology and training firms. All are important but have widely different risk/return characteristics from an investment perspective.

Along the way, we have made some mention of valuations, which vary a great deal by industry sub-sector. But there is one thing they share in common: their most valuable asset.

Human capital.

Aeroplanes are magnificent machines deserving of our awe. None of the aviation industry’s troubles can change that fact. But let’s not forget: they’re man-designed and man-made. (They may not remain man-operated indefinitely, if drone technology continues to advance apace.)

From the Wright Brothers to the present day, the myriad innovations that have made modern aviation what it is are all the result of real people imagining the impossible becoming possible and solving the problems required to make it so.

Aeroplanes are worth a great deal, as are their engines and much of their electronics and other components. Airports are just as complex when you consider all the infrastructure required to keep the lights on and planes, people and their baggage moving. Flight simulators and the training centres built to house them will set you back quite a bit too.

But someone needs to design and build the planes, operate and maintain them, the airports, flight training centres and all other associated infrastructure.

What is true of aviation is true of all industries. Human capital is the most valuable asset of all. It might be largely intangible, depending on the industry in question but it is no less real.

It is easy to forget in an age of technological advancement and automation just how central human capital remains to our future progress and prosperity.

Until the machines finally take over, that is…

[Ed note: My son pictured above assisted in the research and writing of this article.]