Several months ago, my old friend, investment manager and popular financial markets commentator Brent Johnson, approached me with an idea: a podcast that would feature debates on topics of critical importance to investors on both sides of the Atlantic, or anywhere in the world for that matter.

That idea has now come to fruition with the launch of the Transatlantic Takeaway podcast.

Brent and I agree about many things, in particular that investing is inherently fraught with uncertainty across multiple dimensions; that a successful investor must take them all into account; and that, as we well know, the traditional 60/40 portfolio is long gone, and both Brent and I are proud to have been some two decades ahead of that now-mainstream realisation.

Yet Brent and I also disagree frequently and engage accordingly in our private correspondence and, sometimes, in social media. It was when Brent realised that these rolling debates were helping him to adjust, amend, revise and refine his own thinking that he approached me regarding this new project.

We’ve now recorded an introductory, “mission statement” video which has been posted to YouTube. The first proper episode, about the severe economic challenges currently faced by Europe, has also been posted to the channel.

If you enjoy the content that I’ve been posting here in recent months, you’re likely to enjoy the Transatlantic Takeaway too. So please have a look, and if you like what you see, please subscribe. Quite a few of our followers already have in just the first 24 hours since launch.

Please also feel free to share any feedback and/or suggest possible future topics for debate, as some viewers already have done. Cheers!

PS — If you’ve yet to visit my other substack, The Daughter of Time, you can do so here.