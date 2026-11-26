A modern economy is a complex system. Complex systems are characterised by the difficulty or impossibility of modelling and predicting their future behaviour in real-time. There are simply too many variables acting, changing, and interacting endogenously with other variables such that no robust method of data observation, analysis and prediction can possibly keep up with events.

Complexity theory is a modern academic discipline in its own right but can trace its origins back to a few prominent 19-20th century economists: Carl Menger, Ludwig von Mises and Friedrich von Hayek.

Menger would do pioneering work on price formation, that is, how economic information comes into existence in the first place. Von Mises would build on his work and demonstrate that this information evolves dynamically and spontaneously in the marketplace, such that it is impossible to predict with precision.

By corollary, Mises showed that attempts to control or otherwise manipulate prices would always lead to sub-optimal outcomes for production and prosperity. This observation would lead him to write the first comprehensive debunking of central economic planning in his book, Socialism.

Von Hayek would show how credit and business cycles were natural features of an economy and, borrowing from Mises, that attempts to control or manipulate credit and/or the business cycle would also result in sub-optimal outcomes. In 1974 he would be awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics for this work.

Hayek’s Nobel lecture, The Pretense of Knowledge, provides a good summary of this branch of economic thought. During the Nobel banquet in his honour, he also made some remarks, including that economists, like physicians, should adopt a “Hippocratic Oath” of sorts: a “first do no harm” approach to policy.

The investor’s dilemma

While I agree entirely with the above conceptual framework for understanding economic complexity, and with Hayek’s specific recommendation that so follows, as an investor I’m nevertheless compelled to make predictions regarding what I believe is likely to play out in the financial markets in future.

At a minimum, I want to preserve capital, including from the perennial dangers of default, devaluation and inflation. And so, how does an investor go about incorporating complexity theory into a robust investment process?

First, diversification. This is undoubtedly the simplest form of protection against pure uncertainty. But how does one best go about it? Investment advisors used to swear by some version of a typical 60/40 or 50/50 approach, blending a diversified portfolio of stocks with bonds.

The problem with the above is that there are times when both stocks and bonds perform poorly. One of those is the dreaded “stagflation”, about which I have written a good deal through the years, including recently here.

As I continue to believe that we are in a structurally stagflationary environment, one should reduce holdings of bonds and include a generous allocation to precious metals and other real assets to achieve more effective diversification. As a further step, within the stock portfolio one should overweight basic, mature industries with strong cash generation and pricing power.

Second, beware the hype and mania that characterise financial markets from time to time. A current example of this danger is provided by the AI bubble, which may now be bursting. But the dustbin of financial history is littered with many trendy fads that have cost investors dearly.

High- vs low-quality information

Third, an investor can utilise higher- rather than lower-quality information to try and stay one step ahead of the herd. What do I mean by this?

Recall that all prices are information, formed in the marketplace as buyers and sellers meet to exchange whatever asset. Traders sit in the middle, as it were, and provide liquidity to both sides in exchange for some bid/ask spread and/or commissions.

Skillful traders willing to take on more risk will take advantage of their real-time position as market makers and occasionally “warehouse” some asset they believe will rise in price. Alternatively they might “short” an asset they believe will decline in value.

They might also do both, in a “relative value” trade of one asset versus another. This is the sort of trading I did when I ran my boutique hedge-fund for a group of friends and former colleagues. Specialising in commodity futures, I would never buy or sell a contract outright; rather, only versus another contract.

This was back in the wake of the global financial crisis, when central banks and other economic officials were regularly intervening in the markets. They were slashing interest rates, implementing various forms of unconventional policy such as quantitative easing (QE), purchasing assets they normally wouldn’t and outright bailing-out failing institutions.

Financial markets were thus heavily distorted by all manner of intervention. The relationship between price and value largely broke down. It became impossible to invest based on fundamentals such as supply and demand.

If you’re not inside, you’re outside

Price information, in other words, was of extremely low quality. If you didn’t know what the central bank would do next, you could get caught out. The only information that truly mattered was inside: if you were an insider and knew what the next policy move would be, you could position yourself accordingly.

You could purchase shares in a failing bank if you learned it was about to be bailed-out. You could buy bonds if you knew QE was about to be increased. You could short a currency if you knew a central bank was about to intervene to weaken it.

Anyone without insider knowledge was thus at a severe disadvantage. They would be relying on only low-quality, manipulated price information, rather than anthing fundamentally meaningful, while insiders front-ran every policy move.

My solution to this was to trade only commodities, which were not subject to direct market intervention. And rather than trade outright long or short, which could be impacted by changes in central bank policy, I would trade entirely “market-neutral”.

This was easier said than done and always only a best approximation. I would size trades based on the historical price volatility of both commodities in the trade. For example, I might trade gold vs copper, but as copper is normally more volatile than gold, the notional position would be smaller than the gold one. In this way, the position would hopefully behave in a market-neutral way, regardless of whatever the central bank got up to.

Over the past year, however, gold has actually been as or even more volatile than copper at times, as you can see in this chart:

Aware that such mis-sizing was always a risk, to diversify the strategy, I traded across the commodity spectrum: metals, precious and base; energy; grains; livestock; tropical products. I traded them all and made positive returns across the board.

Yes, some trades would lose money and eventually hit a stop-loss, but these losses were normally offset by other positions. Fortunately, I always remained within risk limits and allowed the diversification to work its magic over time.

Lies, damn lies and statistics

Finally, a quick word on economic data. Many investors use economic statistics, in particular leading indicators, to try and stay one step ahead of the markets. But in my opinion, economic data in general have deteriorated in quality in recent years.

Economists will claim otherwise, but the size and scale of revisions and changes in estimation methodologies for growth, inflation, productivity and other prominent statistics have been large. I’ve written about this on multiple occasions, for example here and here.

But if you don’t trust the data, what is an investor to do? As per above, consider looking at commodity ratios. These are actual prices reflecting actual supply and demand fundamentals for a range of commodities, industrial and otherwise.

If industrial commodity prices are rising relative to others, that’s an indication of a strengthening economy and, if central banks are lowering interest rates at the same time, could be indicating growing inflationary pressures.

Conversely, if they’re declining in price, the economy might be weakening. And if other commodity prices are also falling, that could signal a general tightening of credit conditions and possibly a liquidity squeeze.

Have a glance again at the chart of copper and gold above. Note they have both declined sharply in recent weeks. Oil and distillate prices have also come off despite the ongoing supply disruptions from the Gulf War.

Taken together, these might be indicating that global growth is slowing rapidly. That’s yet another reason I continue to recommend that investors stay not only diversified but defensive in their portfolio allocations.

PS — If you’ve yet to visit my other Substack, The Daughter of Time, you can do so here.