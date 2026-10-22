Back in 2020 a case was brought before the Bundesverfassungsgericht, or German Constitutional Court (GCC) arguing that the Bundesbank had, together with the European Central Bank (ECB), violated the strict provisions of the Maastricht Treaty and ECB Charter by purchasing a “disproportionate” amount of certain euro-area member countries’ bonds in an effort to contain what were, at the time, widening spreads to German Bunds.

The ECB had put the Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP) in place some years prior. Intended to serve as a “stabilising mechanism”, it gave the ECB the flexibility to decide when a degree of disproportionality was in the interest of euro-area member countries and, by implication, the EU itself.

In 2014, a similar case was brought before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which ruled that the PSPP did not violate EU law. But in the GCC’s initial 2020 ruling they acknowledged that the Bundesbank might have exceeded its authority and it thus asked for “clarification”.

This rattled both the euro-area bond market and the EU judiciary. Wasn’t EU law supreme to that of a single member state, especially with regard to supranational matters, such as euro-area monetary policy?

Well, perhaps, but the Bundesbank is a German, not supranational institution. In any case, some months later, the Bundesbank provided the GCC with the requested “clarification”, which satisfied the Court and settled the dispute in 2021. The Constitutional crisis around the ECB, PSPP and EU legal supremacy was over.

Will the AfD re-arm the bond market vigilantes?

Or was it? The fact is, the issue has not been comprehensively settled. And there is now an important political dimension in play: back in 2020-2021, the German Alternative fuer Deutschland party (AfD) was a fringe party few believed would ever be an effective political force.

No longer. Recent polls show that AfD is now the largest party in the country. It has also now taken effective control of its first state, Sachsen-Anhalt.

And part of AfD’s platform is to do away with any Bundesbank participation in the PSPP and restore proportionality to ECB bond-buying operations as per a strict reading of the Maastricht Treaty and ECB Charter. In other words, AfD plans to re-arm the legendary (and formidable) bond-market vigilantes (BMVs).

Once the BMVs are re-armed, those euro-area member countries seen as weaker credits would potentially face even higher borrowing costs. This could set off a vicious circle of an accelerated deterioration in public finances and, perhaps, an eventual scramble towards some sort of emergency bailout not dissimilar to those put in place for multiple EU countries in the wake of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

Any credible bailout would need to be firmly backed by the euro-area’s most powerful members. But there, too, lies a problem: France.

Once seen as a strong, core member of both the EU and euro-area, France’s pubic finances have been on a declining trajectory in recent years. Indeed, France’s bond spreads to Germany have risen sharply of late and now lie above those of Italy and Spain.

One reason for France’s sharp underperformance is that a major Japanese asset manager, Sumitomo Mitsui, recently sold off their entire holdings of French government bonds. They may be joined by some of their peers over the coming months.

France is, in other words, in no position to assist with a euro-area bailout; rather, it is potentially in need of a future bond-market vigilante-induced bailout itself!

And, no surprise, the AfD would almost certainly resist or, more likely, strongly oppose any such bailout of France, or any other euro-area country for that matter.

The “grey swan”

The above situation appears to me a classic example of a “grey swan”, that is, an event that is foreseeable but only by a minority of keen observers who, on their own, don’t have meaningful influence over the financial markets. But they can build positions and patiently await an asymmetric outcome not dissimilar to what those fund managers who bet against US subprime mortgages did in the mid-2000s and cleaned up in 2008 when the market came crashing down.

“Patiently” is the key word in the above paragraph. I personally have no idea how long it might be until this particular grey swan takes flight. But a French-centric or general euro-area bond market crisis may well be brewing, if slowly, and could, depending on how the politics play out, result in the restructuring or even partial break-up of the euro-area in some way.

As the old saying goes: “Almost anything is easier to get into than out of.”

Think marriage. Or pregnancy. There are countless examples…

…including currency unions.

Yes, they’ve come and gone before. The euro-area is the most ambitious ever attempted. Does that make it the most likely to succeed? Or is the ambition involved—hubris if you prefer—an indication that it is in fact likely to fail someday?

I don’t have the answer. But I do know that, even at current bond spreads, there is some asymmetric risk out there worth taking. And to paraphrase investing legend Howard Marks, the acme of investor skill is to find asymmetry, and capture it.

PS — If you’ve yet to visit my other substack, The Daughter of Time, you can do so here.