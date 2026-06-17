There are lies, damn lies, and statistics!

—Attributed to Benjamin Disraeli

In recent comments, new Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh has said that he prefers the so-called “trimmed-mean” inflation methodology to the more-traditional “headline” figure that includes all price data. “Trimmed-mean” is an adjustment that throws out the most volatile components in any given period, leaving what might be called a “core” measure.

Now, that might sound innocuous. Why not throw out the more volatile prices, ones that might be just temporary noise, rather than signal?

Two reasons: reality and bias. The fact is, we live in a world of chronic price inflation. That’s the underlying economic reality, an effect of the long-held, mainstream, neo-Keynesian policy set. Exactly where the inflation shows up month to month cannot be precisely known in advance, but to just throw out whatever happens to rise in price by slightly more than something else is guaranteed to provide a less realistic picture than including, well, everything you can count.

As for bias, if the Fed and other major central banks did not deliberately target positive inflation, but rather zero, say, then periodic price spikes would presumably be less common, be these in specific goods or broad categories. The “trimmed-mean” of a rising price bias implies a chronically-understated figure, whereas were the trend in the underlying price level unbiased, then there would be a comparable amount of “trimming-down” and “trimming-up”, as it were.

Such accounting shenanigans and legerdemain are not uncommon in the world of private business but there can be heavy fines for companies and their auditors if the books are subsequently found to have been cooked, to whatever purpose. In extreme cases, such as Enron say, books get cooked to the point of bankruptcy.

Economic officials are not normally held to account in quite the same way. They can manufacture whatever statistics they wish and employ whatever methodology to measure them as they will. Whether or not the result is approximate to reality is, well, a subjective judgement call.

Yes, we take economic data mostly for granted, but we shouldn’t lose sight of this fact. Indeed, the way in which economic data are manufactured and calculated can be of central importance to our lives. A simple, short story helps to illustrate the point.

The Balek Scales

Heinrich Böll is one of a handful of German authors to have won the Nobel Prize for Literature. He is known not only for his soul-searching novels, but also his parables.

One of these is The Balek Scales (Die Waage der Baleks), which tells the story of an isolated, simple agricultural and foraging community inhabiting a remote valley surrounded by hilly woodlands.

The community is run as a tenant farm by the Balek family, who own the land. They also own scales for weighing all the produce of the fields and woodlands, thereby determining what everything is worth in exchange.

And it is the only scales, not only for commerce, but for anything. No one working the farm is allowed to own their own, if even for domestic use.

Strangely enough, no one questions this. It has simply always been that way.

But one day, a young flax farmer and occasional forager, who has just weighed up his harvest on the scales in exchange for a few pfennige, is asked by Frau Balek to deliver to four families a tin of ground coffee each. She hands him the four tins and then, having forgot that she also wanted him to deliver some lemon gumdrops, leaves the room to fetch them.

The young farmer looks at one of the four sealed tins. It states that it contains four ounces of ground coffee. On a curious whim, he places all four tins on the scales, on which there already sat a one-pound counterweight.

The counterweight doesn’t budge. The four four-ounce tins – sixteen ounces in total, or exactly one pound – aren’t heavy enough to move the scales.

Although shocked by what he sees, he has the sense to add a handful of pebbles to the coffee tins, right up to the point that the pound counterweight finally begins to rise. He then removes the pebbles, placing them safely in his pocket.

These tell-tale pebbles are now hard evidence that the scales are rigged. The one-pound counterweight in fact weighs more than a pound.

Thus, every item weighed on these scales has been systematically underpriced, perhaps for as long as the scales have been in existence. The Balek tenant farmers, forbidden to own their own scales, have been systematically, chronically defrauded.

By how much? The flax farmer travels through the night to another village hours away. When he arrives, he asks a local apothecary if he could please weigh up the pebbles. He does and finds they weigh 1/10 of a pound.

In other words, 10% of the labour of his parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and all their progeny has been stolen. As he contemplates the scale of injustice done, past and present, he begins to cry.

His sadness soon gives way to anger. The next day, he tells his fellow tenant farmers of his discovery. They arrange to break into the Baleks’ grand merchant home and steal the scales and the ledgers maintained by the Baleks so that they can calculate the full scale of the injustice done and demand fair compensation.

The national Gendarmerie, summoned by the Baleks following the break-in, arrive some hours later. They proceed to take the scales and ledgers back by force, harming several of the resisting farmers, women and children as they do so. They have no interest in hearing their pleas for justice.

The Baleks then ask the village church priest to demonstrate that the scales are in fact accurate, when he knows that they are not. Under the watchful eyes of the Baleks and the Gendarmerie, he reluctantly does as instructed, yet the farmers know that it is all a charade.

They go on strike for a time but, growing ever hungrier, eventually return to work. Only now, every time they bring their produce to the scales, they know of the injustice. And so, life goes on as the anger slowly simmers away.

The scales of inflation

Now, I’m sure you’re asking me, what on earth does this story have to do with anything in the real world? Everything, actually.

As we know, in recent years, inflation has been elevated. It’s probably also going to be on the rise later this year and next as the downstream effects of the latest Gulf War and a surge in new money creation flow into the global economy.

So, if we want to get an accurate picture of the real economy, rather than the inflationary effects thereof, everything must be properly adjusted.

But what if everything isn’t properly adjusted? Then we get a distorted picture. We don’t really know what is going on. If inflation is high there might be more money in our wallets, but that money will be worth less and less. Just as the Balek tenant farmers were misled by a rigged scale, so we might be misled by inaccurate economic statistics.

On Wednesday, the UK released the May inflation figures, showing that the price level increased by 2.8% over the past year. The most recent US figure is 4.2%, while producer prices have risen by 6.5%. Commodity price inflation has surged to over 10%, an indication of things to come, perhaps?

How (in)accurate are inflation data?

But how confident should we be that these figures are accurate? As it happens, not very confident at all. Allow me to explain…

As with all economic aggregates, the CPI is estimated by compiling large amounts of data. Within the CPI there are numerous subcategories, each of which is given a weighting. Within each subcategory there remains a large basket of relevant goods, each with its own weighting within that basket.

In all cases, the baskets and subcategories are reweighted from time to time based on estimates for how a typical household’s consumption patterns change over time. For example, wireless data services used to be a negligible component of the CPI. Today, however, this comprises roughly 2% of the overall index.

If any of the above measurements, weightings, estimates and aggregation methodology seem at all subjective to you, of course you are right. No process of aggregating what happens in the real, objective world is possible without some subjectivity – guessing even – entering the process.

As economist Roger Garrison once said, “Your aggregate IS your theory.” The assumptions economists make don’t just influence how they see the economy: when it comes to creating an economic aggregate, they define it.

Perhaps the best example for how subjective the CPI can be is found in the way the calculation methodology has changed over time, including the introduction of substitution effects and so-called “hedonic” adjustments within the index. The former is for when a given good rises in price, but a near-substitute does not.

The CPI methodology assumes that when this happens, consumers will shift their purchases away from the more expensive to less expensive substitute good, thereby lowering the overall effect on the CPI. A classic example here would be steak and hamburger meat. If the former rises in price, consumers simply shift their purchases to the latter.

Hedonics are even more subtle, more subjective and thus even more controversial adjustments to the CPI methodology. Introduced in the 1990s, they attempt to adjust for increases in the quality of consumer goods over time. For example, computers may not get less expensive, but they may get more powerful. In this case, hedonic adjustments would imply that the “price” of computers had fallen as a result.

Cars may not get more expensive, but they might get better fuel mileage and be safer. Here, too, hedonics would imply that their prices are falling. (Intriguingly, hedonics are not applied to the reverse effect, that is, were the quality of some good or service to decline over time, for whatever reason.)

Adding subjectivity to subjectivity

The obvious problem with adjustments such as these is that they introduce even greater subjectivity into a calculation methodology that was already subjective. While for a majority of households, the CPI might do a fair job tracking their real, effective cost of living, for a sizeable minority, it might not.

Take, for example, the huge divergences in trends within the CPI subcategories in recent years. When it comes to goods that can be manufactured abroad and are thus subject to significant international competition, there has been essentially zero price inflation and, in some cases, outright deflation for years, as seen in basic clothing, household goods and electronics prices.

However, when it comes to domestic services – in particular education, childcare, healthcare and other highly-regulated sectors subject to little if any international competition – price increases have been running at much higher rates. Thus, a household with children might well have faced an effective inflation rate of double or more versus the average annual CPI in recent years.

However, during the same period, an elderly, retired couple with no children and with access to government-funded healthcare and other programmes available to senior citizens might well have experienced a near-zero average, effective increase in their cost of living.

Many years ago, business economist and forecaster John Williams noticed that a large divergence had opened up between the older, pre-substitution and hedonic CPI index and the newer methodology. He began tracking both and eventually set up a research firm, ShadowStats.

Here is an excerpt from his website explaining the discrepancy that he had found:

Measurement of consumer inflation traditionally reflected assessing the cost of maintaining a constant standard of living, as measured by a fixed-basket of goods. Maintaining a constant standard of living, however, is a concept not popular in current economic literature, and certainly not within the thinking or the lexicon of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the government’s statistical agency that estimates and reports on consumer inflation. The changing costs of maintaining a constant standard of living were measured by pricing out a fixed-basket of goods and services—same components, same weighting—period after period. Whatever the percentage change was in the cost of that basket of goods, that is how much income would have to rise in order for someone to maintain a fixed- or constant-standard of living over the given period. At least it was a reasonably consistent approximation of same. In the early-1990s, political Washington moved to change the nature of the CPI. The contention was that the CPI overstated inflation (it did not allow substitution of less-expensive hamburger for more-expensive steak). Both sides of the aisle and the financial media touted the benefits of a “more-accurate” CPI, one that would allow the substitution of goods and services. The plan was to reduce cost of living adjustments for government payments to Social Security recipients, etc. The cuts in reported inflation were an effort to reduce the federal deficit without anyone in Congress having to do the politically impossible: to vote against Social Security. The inflation-calculation changes had the further benefit to government fiscal conditions of pushing taxpayers artificially into higher tax brackets, thus increasing tax revenues.

It’s as if the scales have been tampered with, leading to higher effective tax rates and reduced government benefits payments.

If you visit shadowstats.com you will find some charts and data that show the discrepancy between the current, official US CPI and Mr Williams’ alternatives, based on older methodologies. These indicate that CPI could be as much as 5% higher than official estimates, especially when inflation is running hot.

The implications of this are profound. If CPI is overstated by 5%, then real growth is understated by 5%. The US is in recession, rather than growing. (That might help to explain why the US has been shedding productive, full-time jobs and adding relatively unproductive part-time jobs instead.)

In case you are wondering, the UK Office for National Statistics uses much the same modern CPI methodology as the US. Similarly trained economists developed both. Thus, Mr Williams’ observations about the US economic “scales” are highly likely to be applicable to those of the UK.

Could it be that the UK economy has actually been in recession over the past couple of years, rather than growing? Perhaps. But the most important lesson here is that economic data are not bulletproof. They can be subject to mismeasurement, large revisions, changed methodologies and so on.

Economists are human too

As with all of us, economists are human. They can and do make mistakes. They might have biases. They might also do what their superiors tell them to, even if they disagree with some or all of the details.

It is a historical curiosity that, each and every time either the US or UK has changed the inflation calculation methodology post-WWII, the result has been a slightly lower, rather than higher figure. A coincidence perhaps? Unconscious bias? Or perhaps something conscious indeed?

Don’t trust everything you read in the papers or see on television or social media. And, to paraphrase former Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, always be wary of “lies, damn lies and economic statistics!”