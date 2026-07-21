As I write, the most recent Gulf War has not only re-started but appears to be escalating. The Strait of Hormuz, for all practical purposes, is again closed. There is also now the distinct possibility that the Houthis of Yemen may soon close the Bab-al-Mandeb Strait into the Red Sea, causing yet more disruption.

The economic effects of these developments are stagflationary. Not only is less energy flowing out of the Gulf but also essential downstream products such as fertiliser and petrochemicals. The longer this war drags on, the more available stocks of these and other essentials will be depleted, adding to the collective global economic damage.

While Iran’s military capabilities have no doubt been severely degraded by this point, at issue remain their supposed nuclear weapons programme and de facto control of Hormuz. I’ve opined prior that there is no practical military solution to achieve either objective, yet President Trump and his team appear to believe otherwise. Hence the risk that the war drags on for some time yet.

The stock market seems to have noticed the danger, having lost some momentum of late. Yet valuations remain elevated in a historical comparison. Should the war continue, I believe it unlikely that a major correction or crash can be avoided.

Location, location, location

Quite clearly, Hormuz is a highly valuable piece of real estate. Not in the sense that it is productive in of itself; rather that a great deal of global economic value-added necessarily passes through it or, as is currently the case, does not.

This naturally gives whomever controls the Strait enormous leverage. Do as they demand and they will allow passage to resume. Keep bombing them instead and, unless and until they submit, they won’t.

This situation is nothing new. History demonstrates it is far easier to deny access to a critical waterway or trade route than to force it to remain open.

Indeed, such geopolitical asymmetries determine history as much or more as anything else. For example, the Hanseatic League grew out of a shared desire by northern European merchants to trade between the Baltic and North Seas without the Danish extracting excessive tolls for passage between the two. But it wasn’t all plain sailing. Wars were occasionally fought over the issue.

Why build a castle?

Among other grand structures, Europe is particularly known for its huge number of castles. They’re everywhere. Well, everywhere there was something valuable to protect, that is. Castles are expensive to build and maintain. You don’t go to such trouble without good reason.

Tintagel, in Cornwall, sits atop a small bay that allowed access to some of Europe’s most productive tin mines. During the Bronze Age, that’s about the most valuable real estate there was. (As it happens, Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey may have been inspired by an ancient war over tin mines.)

But in fact, many castles were built not to protect local resources, but to collect tolls from the transport of valuable goods passing through.

Dozens of castles line the banks of the Rhine River, one of Europe’s most economically-important waterways. Local nobles in control of a given stretch of river sought to collect tolls from passing merchant ships and erected castles for the purpose of enforcement.

One of the more famous, Pfaltzgrafenstein, sits on a small island in the middle of the river. Back in the day, iron chains would stretch out in either direction to the riverbanks, denying access unless and until the requisite tolls were paid.

But some castles were built neither to protect what was valuable nor to collect tolls. Rather, they were built to defend a position of vital strategic importance and/or deny access to an actual or potential adversary.

Such is the case with the castles on the Channel Islands. Initially built prior to the Hundred Years War (1337-1453) but extensively modernised thereafter, they are amongst the most extensively fortified castles anywhere in Europe.

The Channel Islands are tiny. They have some arable farmland and rock quarries, but few other natural resources. What they do have, however, are natural ports and a strategic position off the coast of west Normandy and north Brittany.

For most of their history, the Islands have been under English, then British control. For centuries they served as a huge thorn in the French side. Formidable castles protected the harbours, home to British warships that could, if desired, wreak havoc with French shipping. And they frequently did.

They were so well-protected that even Napoleon, who managed to conquer most of Europe, never attempted an invasion of these few, tiny islands, easily visible on a clear day from either the Norman or Breton coasts.

Here is a photo of my son in front of Mount Orgueil, the oldest large castle on Jersey, which sits atop picturesque Gorey harbour:

Here is a photo of Elizabeth Castle, on an island just off the port of St Helier:

Note the modern observation tower at the top, built by the occupying Germans during WWII. The Germans also built bunker complexes in and around these castles and in other locations on the Channel Islands, a clear expression of their strategic importance well into the 20th century.

While the Germans did manage to achieve what Napoleon did not, they did so because they feared, quite rightly, that the allies might attempt an invasion of Normandy or Brittany. Hence their extensive efforts to bolster the Islands’ defences, including the addition of some big gun batteries:

Indeed, it was only due to an extensive counter-espionage effort that the allies managed to convince the Germans that the D-Day invasion would take place around Calais, rather than on the beaches of western Normandy.

Lessons (un)learned

The history of the Channel Islands, among other strategic locations around the globe, should serve as a reminder that it is always easier to deny access, or sow chaos, than to exercise direct, sustainable control over contested territory. While it would have been terribly costly for Britain to try and invade France via the Islands, they didn’t need to. Control of the Islands themselves was enough to cause the French (and the occupying Germans in 1944) to divert resources from elsewhere to fortify the west Norman and north Breton coastlines.

The nearest major French port, St Malo, is a virtual fortress in its own right. Surrounded by thick walls and multiple forts, including a few on nearby islands, the City would have been all but impossible to conquer even with a large invasion fleet. Here is a view along the top of the wall towards one of several bastions:

(If you’re interested in European military and naval history and you’ve never visited the Channel Islands or St Malo, I strongly recommend you do so. There is so much to see and learn.)

As the latest Gulf War escalates yet again, we should heed the lessons of history. Denying access to Hormuz, a naturally fortified Strait, is far, far easier than forcing it open. What the Channel Islands were to the French—a huge thorn in their side—Hormuz is to the global economy, including that of the United States.

As per above, the longer this war drags on, the greater the cumulative stagflationary shock will be. The recent loss of stock market momentum is but the latest warning. Investing for stagflation presents challenges, to be sure, but here at the Amphora Report we continue to offer practical, actionable recommendations for how to do so.

PS — If you’ve yet to visit my other Substack, The Daughter of Time, you can do so here.