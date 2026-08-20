Last year I wrote about the dramatic shift in European politics following the reunification of Germany and how the more recent US MAGA movement set an important precedent for what might soon unfold on the other side of the Atlantic. The historically progressive Dutch were already setting an important example:

Perhaps most indicative of where this is going is what has already taken place in the historically progressive, liberal, tolerant Netherlands. Following his party’s big win in 2023, Geert Wilder’s populist Freedom party was shunned by potential coalition partners at first. But following populist revolts from within the centre-right, they eventually caved and formed a coalition with the largest, democratically-elected party in the country. Isn’t that how democracy “works”, messy as it undoubtedly is? Now, you might regard this as a stretch, but to me, given its demonstrated history of leading major European economic, political and social trends, the contemporary Dutch embrace of nationalist, populist democracy is a harbinger of a more general, pan-European MEGA movement.

Well, time marches on and, what happened in the Netherlands is now happening in Germany. Long on the fringes, the populist Alternative for Germany party (AfD) is well ahead in the polls for the upcoming, September 6th election in the eastern state of Sachsen-Anhalt. They might even win an absolute majority and form a government without need of a coalition partner.

As it happens, I lived in Sachsen-Anhalt for several months in 1992, not too long following reunification. This was courtesy of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), which had offered me the opportunity to spend an exchange term at the University of Leipzig.

It was quite the experience, engaging with the locals and learning about what life in East Germany had been like and how they felt about the future in a unified country with the far wealthier West. Some were quite optimistic, others less so. But all agreed that the East German government—in particular the notorious STASI secret police—had oppressed them, in various ways, and they were pleased to see it gone.

Reunification boom to bust

Following reunification, Germany set about rebuilding and modernising former East Germany, at great expense, but also to great effect. A visit to Leipzig, Dresden or Berlin today is as impressive as one to Munich, Cologne or Hamburg. They’re all European cities of tremendous historical economic success. Or, at least, they were.

The traditional economic engine of the European Union, Germany has fallen on hard times. There are several reasons for this: some entirely self-inflicted, such as Net Zero policies, and some not, such as the Ukraine War.

Historically a large net exporter, German industry has become increasingly non-competitive globally due to soaring energy costs. Net Zero was already failing to deliver on its promises when the Ukraine War broke out and cheap Russian energy was cut off (or blown-up, in the case of the Nordstream pipeline).

Squeezed by higher energy costs on the one hand and weak demand on the other, multiple major Germany companies have announced large cost-reduction plans, shedding workers and even closing entire factories. These include household names such as Bosch, Mercedes, Siemens and Volkswagen.

This is all the more worrisome as the German economy has seen zero jobs growth since 2018. It may now be turning outright negative.

Meanwhile, weak economic growth and continuing expansion of the welfare state, related in part to mass migration, has contributed to a severe deterioration of public finances. Indeed, that deterioration has recently accelerated due to the current coalition government, under a supposedly conservative chancellor, having removed any formal constraint on the growth of government debt.

Populist political fallout

No wonder the public are increasingly alarmed. Soaring energy costs, job losses, deteriorating public finances and rising, migration-related crime rates have become major political issues. This plays into the hands of the AfD, which puts these issues at the forefront of its platform.

You can disagree with AfD’s proposed solutions, but the political mainstream wants to keep things more or less as they are. The centrist CDU/SPD coalition currently running the country continues to support Net Zero, the Ukraine War and mass migration.

The Brussels bureaucracy does as well and doesn’t take kindly to any EU member country that pushes back, as Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania have learned in recent years. The AfD is, understandably, highly critical of EU directives in many policy areas.

They are also critical of the ECB, which actively intervenes in the bond market to ensure that high-debt euro-area member countries don’t pay substantially higher interest rates on their bonds than those more fiscally responsible. Notwithstanding the recent deterioration in public finances, Germany remains in the latter category, in relative terms.

An absolute majority?

All the other major parties say they will refuse to form a coalition with the AfD. But if the AfD win an absolute majority in Sachsen-Anhalt, as the most recent polls indicate is increasingly possible, they won’t need a coalition partner. They will assume control of the state government outright.

Now, German states do not have the same degree of independence as do US states or Canadian provinces. One could argue that, when it comes to the major issues mentioned above, German state government policies don’t really matter. An AfD victory in Sachsen-Anhalt, therefore, would be largely symbolic.

But it would also confirm a trend and give the AfD its largest public platform yet, one that it could potentially turn into further electoral success, including at the federal level. AfD voices calling for an end to Net Zero, an improvement in public finances, a restoration of relations with Russia, and stronger measures against rising crime rates would grow even louder in the city and town squares.

If the current federal governing coalition fails to successfully address these issues during its current term, then when national elections come around again in 2029, AfD may emerge as the largest party in the country, if not one with an absolute majority. The centrist CDU and SPD may still refuse to form a coalition with them, but that would make forming a government difficult. Political gridlock could ensue.

Return of the Wirtschaftswunder ?

But what if things develop in a way similar to the Netherlands? Members of the CDU might threaten to defect to AfD if they don’t form a coalition. In time, such pressure might force the issue.

If so, then a coalition deal would need to be done. Presumably, this would include at least partially scrapping Net Zero, re-imposing a degree of fiscal discipline, initial steps to repair relations with Russia and possibly some measures to deal with rising crime rates and reduce mass migration. It could even include some re-negotiation of Germany’s relationship with the EU.

Could this all lead to a German economic renaissance? That might be overly optimistic, but then Germany has a well-established track record of outperforming expectations. Germany industrialised quickly and successfully in the decades around the turn of the 20th century.

Following WWII, Germany delivered the fabled Wirtschaftswunder, or economic miracle of not only rebuilding, but steadily outperforming other European countries that had suffered far less damage. By the 1960s, Germany was doing so well that other Europeans regularly sought work there. Famously, this would include the Beatles, who spent nearly two years in Hamburg.

For investors, it pays to be sceptical. But when things look particularly bad, as they do in Germany today, it can also pay to be optimistic. Yes, I’ll admit I’m biased here, due to fond memories of my five years living and working in the country. But even a rational investor should have Germany on their radar screen as a possible recovery story for the coming years.