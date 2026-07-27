Recently I sat down with financial podcast host David Lin to discuss recent developments, including the large correction in precious metals that I believe is now over. The outlook for the stock market is not as bright.

The stagflationary pressures building from the ongoing Gulf War are going to be as large or larger as anything we’ve seen for decades. History demonstrates that central banks tend to accommodate stagflation. That can support stock prices but valuations necessarily adjust lower as volatile economic conditions, including the inflation itself, increase investor uncertainty.

Basic industries, including energy and other essentials, are likely to outperform the broader market, as are precious metals and other real assets.

You can watch the entire discussion here: