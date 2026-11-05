Readers may recall that, back in January, I warned of a potentially dangerous level of speculation in precious metals, in particular silver. I also noted that industrial commodities were trading at relatively cheap levels and could be due a comeback.

Sure enough, over the course of this year, gold and silver have underperformed industrial commodities, including copper, crude oil and distillates. Silver, in particular, has underperformed.

At the end of June, I noted that my proprietary measure of speculative interest in commodities, risk-adjusted margin (RAM) suggested that the correction in precious metals was probably mostly over. Both silver and gold traded sideways in July and recovered somewhat in August. But in recent weeks, they’ve declined again, if only relatively gently compared to what took place prior.

So, will prices continue their recent decline? Or is a floor finally being put in? Let’s take a look at RAM for clues.

In the articles linked above I explain RAM in some detail. I won’t do so again here, but the logic behind the methodology is that speculators of all stripes tend to see the world in risk-adjusted terms. RAM provides a simple way to quantify the ex-ante risk/return trade-off for a given commodity at a given point in time. The lower the RAM, the more enticement to speculation, and vice-versa.

The table below presents the current RAM calculations for gold, silver and a selection of industrial and agricultural commodities:

The RAM for natural gas is by far the lowest, indicating that speculators may now be building positions, say, if they expect a cold North American winter ahead. Crude oil is the second-lowest, suggesting that speculators may now be building positions there too.

To put the current numbers into perspective, crude’s RAM is a full ten percentage-points lower than it was in June; that for natural gas about seven percentage points lower. Those are fairly large moves.

By contrast, the RAM for soyabeans is about seven percentage points higher than it was in June. That for wheat is nearly unchanged. Speculators are thus unlikely to be more attracted to either than they were back in June.

As for the metals, RAMs are essentially unchanged. Gold is slightly higher, copper slightly lower. From a speculator’s perspective, things thus look much the same as they did back then.

Fundamentals matter

But when it comes to silver, the contrast with January remains stark. Back then, its RAM was only 12%. Today, it is 18%. That’s no guarantee that there is no longer speculative interest in silver. But it is a strong indication that, if silver does decline further from here, it is more likely to be due to fundamentals than a further reduction in speculative positions.

Which begs the question of what those fundamentals are. Back in June I shared an article by Jon Forrest Little of the Silver Academy which went through these in some detail. In brief, there is a structural imbalance in the supply and demand for silver. Demand is rising steadily due to new and growing industrial uses, whereas supply is relatively static and cannot be materially increased over a time-horizon not measured in years.

I will thus close here with the same as I closed my June RAM update post:

[I]f you believe that the fundamental picture remains supportive—I do—then you should now consider rebuilding positions. As a further step, consider that mature mining firms—those with proven, extractable resource in the ground—continue to trade, in most cases, at multiples well below historical averages when adjusted for the market prices of the metals. That stands in sharp contrast to the broader stock market, generally trading at a P/E well above the historical average. My recommendation remains to build a “balanced” portfolio across the metals risk-spectrum: royalty/streaming companies, mature miners, and a handful of more aggressive, growth-oriented firms. That way, you can enjoy the benefits of some diversification, with specific weightings calibrated towards whatever desired risk/return target.

PS — If you’ve yet to visit my other substack, The Daughter of Time, you can do so here.