The classic film, Mr Smith Goes to Washington, featuring Jimmy Stewart in the title role, tells the story of a rather ordinary, honest, working man from the West who leads the local community Scouting troop. By consequence of a series of events, all tied to political corruption or manoeuvring of some kind, he finds himself occupying a seat in the US Senate.

The consummate outsider, innocent in the ways of Washington, DC, he is repeatedly shocked by what he sees: a self-serving elite with near-complete disregard for promoting the general welfare. When he becomes unwittingly trapped in a scandal hatched by rivals, he becomes thoroughly disenchanted and finally decides, against all odds, to fight the system.

This he does by exercising the filibuster rule, which allows a determined senator to delay a vote on a bill as long as he can remain at the podium, speaking against the proposed legislation.

The filibuster is only rarely used, and is almost always futile. It thus functions more as a way for a senator to express profound if ultimately symbolic disapproval of whatever bill is coming to a vote.

In the film, however, he persists to the point of eventual if highly improbable victory. It is a small win for the common man in the most uncommon of situations and it makes for a happy, for some even tear-jerking ending to the story.

Hereeee’s Judy!

As we know, sometimes truth is even stranger than fiction. Last month, Treasury Secretary Bessent appointed prominent gold advocate, economist Judy Shelton, to the position of counselor.

Shelton is well-known as a staunch advocate for restoring some degree of gold-backing for US Treasury bonds and the dollar. She has proposed several plans for how this could be done, for example, issuing Treasury bonds that could be redeemed in a fixed amount of gold, if desired, instead of dollars.

These plans are similar to one put forward by former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan in the early 1980s. His idea was to incrementally “nudge” the US back onto a gold standard by backing all future Treasury issues, one by one, with gold. After 30 years’ time, the entire outstanding US Treasury stock would be gold-backed.

The point of this incremental strategy would be twofold: first, avoid market disruption by moving back to gold only slowly over decades; second, get bond yields down by signalling to investors that the federal government is serious about returning to a fully gold-backed Treasury market.

Could is be that Secretary Bessent is thus considering something along these lines?

Plan B

My best guess is that, facing sharply higher bond yields, he is drawing up some contingency plans. He has been buying back long-dated Treasuries for some time and scaled up the programme recently, to little observable effect.

Perhaps he is preparing for the possibility that bond yields keep right on rising, notwithstanding buybacks. It could be that, if things get really bad and US debt servicing costs soar, he would like to have some further options.

But would it work? If the Secretary announced a Shelton-inspired plan along the above lines, how would the Treasury market react?

It depends. The market can be mercurial. But if he wanted a good chance at success in getting yields down, the Secretary would almost certainly need to combine any future gold-backing plans with fiscal measures that would, on an investible time-horizon, dramatically improve government finances.

Yes, the US has substantial gold reserves but, at current prices, these would only back about 2% of the Treasury market. That’s not enough to signal to investors that a meaningful portion of the debt could be redeemed in gold in future. The market might thus treat any such plan as just a gimmick.

The same would be true of any official US gold revaluation. I’ve written prior about the limited effect that a gold reserve revaluation to market would have:

By law, the government can call upon the Federal Reserve to monetise the gold stock. If the value of the gold stock is officially increased, the Federal Reserve can issue new money equivalent to the higher valuation. Instead of borrowing, the government can then inject this newly created money directly into circulation – effectively sidestepping additional debt issuance. Without drastic spending cuts, however, that wouldn’t buy much time. At the current spending rate, the additional $800 billion would only fund the government into early 2026.

Bringing things up to the present, a gold revaluation would only fund the government into mid-2027 at best. US finances are still on a deteriorating trajectory. Even with a revaluation to market, gold-backed Treasuries are simply not a credible policy option unless that trajectory changes.

Hence the Secretary would also need to signal to the market that the deficit would be reduced and/or eliminated entirely. But how? Either taxes would need to be raised or spending would need to be cut, or both. Politically, that would be difficult. Congress would need to go along. Yet it appears likely that Trump will lose control of at least one, if not both houses of Congress in the upcoming mid-term elections.

One can only hope

In my book, The Golden Revolution, Revisited, I write that the US should find a way to pre-emptively move back to gold. There are multiple ways in which this could be done, including those previously proposed by Greenspan and Shelton.

That would be far, far better than for the US to be overtaken by global events, including a declining global appetite for Treasuries and US assets generally. The US is hugely dependent on foreign capital. That capital is mobile, even if there aren’t many good alternatives. But lacking better alternatives in other countries’ assets, the logical place for foreign investors to redeploy some of that capital is simply to put it into gold instead.

Naturally, that would lead to a higher gold price. In time, that price might rise to the point such that US gold reserves would back a materially larger portion of the outstanding Treasury stock. In the 1970s, the implied backing was closer to 20%. Yet as we know, the price of gold rose strongly during that decade.

To move from 2% to 20% backing—with no further net Treasury issuance mind you—requires a gold price some ten times higher than today. That’s not a forecast, just an indication of what order of magnitude we’re talking about.

The takeaway here is that US gold reserves might appear substantial but, even if revalued, would only help to fill government coffers for a matter of months. Only drastic action on the fiscal front could make any gold-backing plan credible.

Politically, that would be difficult to deliver under any circumstances, hence why I’m not terribly optimistic that it will happen, Shelton’s appointment notwithstanding. Investors who share my scepticism should do as I and continue to allocate a meaningful portion of their portfolios to gold, other precious metals and real assets that will hold their value regardless of whatever antics the US Treasury gets up to.

I wish Judy well. I’m sure she’ll do her job and put together a plan that, in of itself, makes logical sense and, in the right fiscal context, could work. But she’s not in charge.

Nor is Secretary Bessent, or even President Trump, for that matter.

Guess who is…

…wait for it…

The Bond Market Vigilantes!