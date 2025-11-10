The COP30 Climate Conference took place in Brazil this past week. Many European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Starmer, were in attendance. There was back-patting congratulations and optimism on Net Zero “progress” all-around.

This is completely at odds with reality.

Europe embarked on the road to Net Zero decades ago. Perhaps paved with good intentions, perhaps not, much of Europe has now descended into a Dantean level of energy hell: high prices, unstable grids, uncompetitive industry, dangerous dependence on imports and a huge taxpayer bill to pay for it all.

Yet European carbon emissions, while no longer increasing, have not materially declined since the big Net Zero push began. Meanwhile, global emissions continue to rise, obviating any possible net benefit.

It has taken thousands of PhDs making thousands of promises and receiving fortunes in research grants and other compensation to get Europe to this point. Wasted brainpower, anyone? Or incompetence and corruption? Both?

Somewhere along the road to Net Zero, awash in taxpayer-subsidised cash, those who should have known better appear to have forgotten a few things.

Such as the laws of Physics, in particular Thermodynamics.

As a result, solar and wind power projects, once the darlings of Net Zero advocates, have overpromised and underdelivered in spectacular fashion. In the financial community, outside of those who have specifically “green” mandates, they are now toxic investments.

Bellwether firm Orsted raised a huge amount of additional capital at a large discount earlier this year to shore up its deteriorating financial position. Its share price reflects the firm’s, and industry’s, poor prospects.

Quest for fusion

The human search for energy is as old as the discovery of fire. In the 20th century, it evolved to the point of nuclear power via fission. (As with fire, nuclear fission can be used for evil as well as energy.)

Today, it involves the search for nuclear fusion, arguably the holy grail of all supposedly “sustainable”, Net Zero energy sources.

I place sustainable in quotes because even the stars, powered by nuclear fusion, eventually die. But as stellar lifetimes reach into the billions of years, that’s probably as close to sustainable as one can reasonably get.

But when it comes to fusion, some scientists appear also to have amnesia when it comes to the laws of Thermodynamics.

The only known way that fusion can occur naturally and sustainably is in the stars. Yes, scientists have replicated fusion conditions for brief periods in laboratories but only at great cost in energy input far exceeding any output.

This has not prevented a huge amount of money spent chasing the fusion chimera in recent years. It seems there is a fusion power conference somewhere in the world almost every week.

Sound familiar? Much as with the COP30 crowd, the usual suspects show up, in their usual private jets, paid for with the usual taxpayer subsidies, and they tell us about all the wonderful progress they’re making, notwithstanding the inconvenient laws of Thermodynamics.

Is a big breakthrough just around the corner? As with wind and solar, I doubt it.

Gravity, it would seem, is the key to sustainable fusion. Lasers, electromagnetic fields and other such artificial means can in theory contain a fusion reaction and thus potentially keep it going for a time, but only at a net energy loss.

Gravity, by contrast, has no direct energy “cost” at all. It just, well, is. It forms stars, the stars fuse atoms, they radiate heat and light.

Orbiting the sun, the earth absorbs some of this energy. It is thus able to sustain life as long as the sun obliges.

Gravity + heat + water = hydropower

On earth, however, gravity provides something more than just heat and light. As a largely aqueous planet, earth contains a vast amount of water that absorbs solar energy, rises into the atmosphere as vapour, then condenses into clouds and falls to the surface again as rain or snow.

Hydropower may not be as old as fire, but old it is. Really old. Whether used for mere buoyancy and transport, irrigation or as a means to power a wheel or other simple machine, hydropower is as old as human civilisation.

Some of the most famous machines of the ancient world are examples of applied hydropower, such as the Archimedean screw, still in use today.

Here is a motion image showing how it works:

Simple, yes? Just allow gravity to work its magic and draw fallen rainwater into a channel, then into the screw (or turbine, if you prefer) and, voila! you can generate essentially zero-carbon energy for as long as the sun shines.

Now, imagine this at scale. That’s what a modern, hydro-electric dam does to generate power.

Himalayan hydropower

Now, imagine this at an even larger scale. That’s what China is building, in the Himalayas.

At the end of last year the Chinese government gave the formal go-ahead for what is by far the largest hydro-electric project in history. Work began this past July.

(Photo by JL Cogburn - Namcha Barwa 南迦巴瓦峰, Tibet, 2012, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=138478895)

Located at the top of the world, where the potential gravitational energy of a drop of water is the greatest anywhere on earth, China is building a series of five massive tunnels and dams along a 2000-metre descent of the Yarlung Tsangpo river in southern Tibet. When completed, the project is expected to generate some 300bn KWh annually, some three-times more power than the Three Gorges dam at a lower elevation in central China.

Let’s put this in perspective: that’s more power than is generated in the entirety of the United Kingdom. The project is really that big.

Sure, it’s ambitious, and commensurately expensive to build. But it will probably cost far less than the innumerable, uneconomic Net Zero projects now strewn across Europe and bound for expensive, poisonous landfills some day.

And, unlike the Net Zero malinvestments described above, it will probably actually work, relying as it does on gravity, fusion, water and one of the oldest energy technologies known to man.

So, it’s big and it actually works. This is Net Zero, Chinese-style.

If only European energy projects, even if comparably far smaller in scope, were so sensible, the de-industrialisation of the continent might cease. Energy bills might decline. Living standards might begin to rise again following nearly a generation of stagnation.

Although there is scant political impetus in Europe today to find a Net Zero offramp, at least China is setting an example of what could be done, if only there were the will.