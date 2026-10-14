I’ve written from time to time how the behaviour of Japanese savers is key to understanding global capital flows and their impact on currencies, interest rates and asset prices. Recently, we’ve seen a prominent example of just how large that impact can be.

As reported in the financial press, earlier this month a major Japanese asset manager, Sumitomo Mitsui, announced that it had sold all of its holdings of French government bonds, known as OATs. “We’ve sold our entire position given recent developments,” explained portfolio manager Shinji Kunibe.

Now, the French government bond market is large, larger even than Germany’s, the euro-area’s largest economy. You’d think that a single if large asset manager selling off its OAT holdings wouldn’t necessarily have an impact. Well, think again:

Earlier this year, following a period of compression, spreads of euro-area government bonds began to widen out versus German Bunds, the benchmark. Spreads for Spain have widened only slightly; those of Italy somewhat more.

But as the chart shows, in recent weeks spreads for French OATs have widened the most of all and are now the widest of the larger euro-area government bond markets.

That’s quite a feat, given that just a couple of years ago, OAT spreads were the narrowest of the above. But growing concerns about the sustainability of French government finances, amid rising political instability, began to spook the market in mid-2024.

The effect was fairly subtle for a while. But as is clear to see, that gentle underperformance accelerated recently, corresponding to the period in which SM was selling off its holdings.

10y OAT yields are now some 1.4 percentage points higher than German Bunds. That’s a big spread within the single currency area, implying that France must now pay proportionately more to service its large and growing debt going forward.

Is this just the beginning?

This is just one, small indication of how changes in Japanese foreign asset holdings can have a noticeable impact on even a large, liquid market. But what if other Japanese funds follow suit? What if they begin to sell out of not only OATs, but other euro-area government debt?

What if they begin to reduce holdings of foreign assets more generally? As we know, the US Treasury intervened in the foreign exchange market in late July along with the Bank of Japan (BoJ), a coordinated move widely believed to have prevented the BoJ from selling a portion of its accumulated US Treasury holdings.

Now we can see why Treasury Secretary Bessent was so concerned. He didn’t want Treasury yields to rise further, especially heading into a difficult mid-term election campaign. With fuel prices already soaring, a spike in mortgage and commercial lending rates would have had a negative impact on sentiment, something that would almost certainly cost the Republicans some votes come November.

While I’m not able to predict what the BoJ will do, or how specific Japanese investment funds will behave, what I do know is that demographics and the energy supply shock of the current Gulf War are both contributing to their propensity to dis-save and de-risk.

That’s a net negative for global asset markets generally as it implies a higher cost of capital. Other factors equal, interest rates and bond yields will be higher, and stock market valuations lower.

If investors needed a reminder why it is important to retain a defensive investment posture in this environment, the sharp underperformance by OATs in recent weeks provides one.

PS — If you’ve yet to visit my other substack, The Daughter of Time, you can do so here.