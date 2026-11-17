The last time I wrote about money and credit growth was back in July, when I referenced the work of Applied Austrian School Economics (AASE):

In a recent post, AASE pointed out the recent, rapid acceleration of US dollar money supply growth following a period of relative stability. It is now rising at a rate of nearly 17% annualised. While this will likely lead to a temporary pickup in economic activity, it will also be inflationary.

Well that was then, and this is now. The rapid acceleration from early 2026 now appears to have gone into reverse, as noted in AASE’s most recent money and macro update. Money growth in the euro-area and China is already in a downtrend. Only in Japan does it continue to accelerate.

According to AASE’s models, should this continue, then from mid-2027 or so the global economy should slow materially. Chances are the stock market will sniff this out somewhat prior.

Could it be it is already doing so? Perhaps, but as recent weakness has been overwhelmingly concentrated in the previously high-flying AI/Tech sector, I doubt it.

Note also that, despite the sharp recent decline, the NASDAQ100 index has only lost a few months’ worth of gains. The broader Dow Jones Composite (DJC) index, meanwhile, sits around the six-month average.

It also sits at a P/E of just over 20. That’s high in a long-term historical comparison, with the average closer to 15. In the early-1990s, when the US was emerging from recession, inflation and interest rates were rising and Mexico had its debt crisis, it was in the single digits.

A broken record still

That’s not a prediction, just an observation of how low US stock market multiples can sink when economic conditions are unfavourable. The recent deceleration in money and credit growth points in that direction, but it is early days yet.

So while I believe the DJC is almost certainly more fairly valued than the NASDAQ100, that doesn’t mean it won’t feel the gravity of what the recent reversal in US money and credit growth suggests is coming.

I know I can sound like a broken record at times but I still believe investors should remain defensive in their portfolio allocations, and not only due to money growth rolling over. The supply-shock effects of the current Gulf War have yet to properly run through the economy. The recent surge in the global cost of capital is also a negative.

Hence basic, mature industries with strong pricing power remain the best place to be. That’s where stagflationary economic conditions do the least damage to valuations and profit growth. Yes, I place precious metals into that mix but, as I always advise, never place all your eggs in one basket.

PS — If you’ve yet to visit my other Substack, The Daughter of Time, you can do so here.