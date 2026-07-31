With each passing day of conflict in the Gulf and elsewhere, more damage is being done to the global economy. Damage not easily fixed. Damage with downstream effects that are neither easy to model nor otherwise estimate, even by those with access to the best data and analytics.

In what has become a great global guessing game, financial markets have become unanchored. It doesn’t help that policymakers of all stripes continue to try and “manage” economies from above. They might have good intentions—some appear to think so—but we know with what the road to Hell is paved.

If that makes me sound clever, it shouldn’t. I’m as lost as anyone. But at least I’m aware of that. And perhaps, around the margins, that confers an advantage of sorts.

I’ve invested more or less defensively for many years now. This has led me to miss out on the occasional hot trend, hype and mania. But I suppose I’m just not a hot trend, hype and mania kind of guy.

One possible, partial explanation for this defensive disposition could be that I read a story many years ago that made a real impression on me: The Machine Stops by EM Forster. It’s only a short story, yet a powerful one, about a society that becomes so dependent on a machine that, when it splutters and then stops entirely, no one knows what to do. Everyone panics.

Well, almost everyone. There is a character in the story who, sensing the danger of this dependency on a single point of possible failure, takes steps to prepare for the possibility that everything grinds to a halt. His prescient actions enable him not only to save himself from the chaos but also several others.

Earlier this week I had a chat with Michelle Makori of Miles Franklin Media. She and I discuss myriad ways in which the global economy could be impacted by current conflicts and how financial and commodity markets are likely to react. It’s not a pretty picture but yes, there are things that investors can and should do to prepare for the possibility, however remote, that the “machine” we call the global economy begins to splutter if not necessarily stop entirely.

Click on the picture below to watch the video.