Last Friday the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the monthly jobs data. While the headline data were weak, with 23k jobs lost in July and some downward revisions to prior months, the real shocker was the huge decline in the workforce.

I had to re-read the data release multiple times to make sure I wasn’t making a mistake. But unless there is a rather massive typo in the table below, over the past year, over ONE MILLION workers have left the labour force! (A decline of from 170.4mn to 169.1mn)

Where have all those workers gone? Well, those not actively seeking work are not considered to be part of the workforce. There is always the possibility that they are engaged in black-market work of some kind, perhaps for cash-in-hand compensation. But it is also possible that they are largely idle. It is difficult to know.

Perhaps even more shocking is that the total number of working-age adults not in the labour force at all has increased by nearly THREE MILLION! (From 103.4mn to 106.2mn) As also shown in the table, the employment-population ratio has declined from 59.6 to 58.9 over the past year, or roughly one percent.

There was more bad news in the report. To the extent there has been any jobs growth over the past year, this has been in part-time work. While some workers prefer to work-part time, many accept it when they can’t find suitable full-time employment.

The overall picture is one of an economy that is in recession, rather than growing. Yes, official GDP data say otherwise, but I would expect many economists to be scratching their heads, trying to reconcile the above figures.

Worse is yet to come

If the most recent labour market data are accurate, they confirm my long-held view that the US economy was already much weaker than generally appreciated prior to the stagflationary shock of the latest Gulf War, which has yet to properly arrive.

But arrive it will. And if as a result the labour force continues to decline and/or more workers have to accept part-time work even if they would prefer full-time, then the mid-term elections this November may be rather interesting.

More important for investors is what the above implies for the stock market. If the US economy is indeed significantly weaker than previously thought, perhaps skirting the edge of recession if not already in one, then the outlook for corporate profit growth is rather dire. And given current, lofty valuations, the risk of a major correction and/or crash remains high.

It will thus not surprise my readers that I remain highly defensive in my investment posture, favouring value over growth; focusing on basic, mature industries with high dividend yields; and, as I have since the early 2000s, allocating a substantial portion of my portfolio to precious metals, in various ways.

PS — If you’ve yet to visit my other substack, The Daughter of Time, you can do so here.