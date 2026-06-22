Late last week I had the opportunity to sit down for a discussion with Paul Buitink of Holland Gold, a large Dutch precious metals brokerage firm. We discuss both the near- and longer-term outlook for precious metals and the growing body of evidence that we are accelerating down the road towards eventual gold remonetisation.

While that remains a controversial view, the latest Gulf War provides fresh evidence that the structure of the international system is shifting away from one still centred on legacy US economic and monetary power towards one that is more multipolar in nature, as was very much the case during the classical gold standard era of the 19th century.

Exactly how we get there is less clear, but Paul and I discuss some of the scenarios I present in my book, The Golden Revolution, Revisited, including how applying game-theory to international monetary relations points squarely towards gold.

Although nearly a decade old now, I’m pleased by just how well the book is standing the test of time and even succeeded in predicting, in generalities if not necessarily specifics, some of the most significant international economic and monetary developments of recent years.

Paul and I also touch on the stock market, including elevated valuations for AI and the tech sector more generally, and why I believe that such valuations are not justified.

Click on the youtube image below to watch the video.