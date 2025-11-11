Although my youngest child marched with his Combined Cadet Force (CCF) unit in last Sunday’s Remembrance Day parade, I was unable to attend. That was not the case the year prior, however. Following the parade towards and service around the town War Memorial, I got to work on the article I re-publish today—this time, in front of paywall.

The causes of the Great War is a timeless topic, one that has undergone countless revisions over the past century. It remains relevant, in my opinion, as I believe it offers important lessons regarding contemporary conflicts.

And so, let’s step back in time and see what we find…

What really caused WWI?

As with many of you I’m sure, I attended a Remembrance Sunday parade and service last weekend. The weather was kind enough for this time of year. Turnout was high and included a large number of dogs. When the town cannon fired at 11am—and again at 11.02—they were none too happy. Some owners kindly held their pets’ ears.

Two shots of a cannon two minutes apart are unpleasantly loud enough. Now imagine hundreds or thousands of such shots—real, life-threatening ones too—day after day after day in the trenches. It’s not really possible. But that’s what life was like on the Western Front in WWI.

It has been over a century since that horrible conflict came to an end. Each year we still gather to remember the fallen. Yet historians still argue over what it was really all about.

We know how it started: Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife were shot and killed in Sarajevo. The details of who was behind the assassination, and why, remain murky to this day. (If you’ve never seen the film Sarajevo, I strongly recommend you do so.)

But how a war begins and why it is fought are different questions. The former is about a spark. The latter, about a powder keg. Rather than take a look at the spark here, I’m going to investigate the keg.

Imperial Britain’s preventative war doctrine

At the turn of the 20th century Britain presided over an empire on which the sun never set. It had the world’s largest navy and controlled nearly all of the world’s strategic littoral waters, including Gibraltar, the Red Sea/Suez, the Persian Gulf, the South African Capes and the Malacca and Formosa Straits.

The US, German, Russian and Japanese navies were all in the ascendant. It was only a matter of time, perhaps a decade or two at most, before at least one of them would be in a position to challenge Royal Navy supremacy outside of their own territorial waters.

In 1890, US geopolitical and naval strategist Alfred Thayer Mahan published his most famous work, The Influence of Sea Power on History. In it, he argued that sea power played the decisive role in global affairs because it allowed power to be projected over long distances. With the notable exception of the Asian interior, projecting land power was not so easy.

What the Greeks and the Romans had achieved with their large navies in the Mediterranean and Black Seas in ancient times had been achieved by the British around the world in the 19th century: naval supremacy and an empire to go with it.

Mahan was required reading at the Admiralty, which was well aware that, without naval supremacy, the British Empire wouldn’t survive. It was assumed that, at some point, there was going to be a war with at least one of the emerging naval rivals.

In military strategy there is a doctrine known as “preventative war”, in which a dominant power goes to war with an emerging rival before they become powerful enough to pose a mortal danger. There is much evidence that this was the Admiralty mindset leading up to 1914.

Mahan was also required reading for the German High Command and in the Kriegsmarine. Wilhelm II personally advocated that Germany should seek to rival British naval power with its own powerful fleet of Dreadnoughts—as the modern battleships of the day were known.

While the US, Russia and Japan were all building such ships too, the Admiralty perceived that Germany, which had industrialised rapidly from the mid-19th century, was the most immediate threat. British diplomacy was conducted accordingly.

Rising German industrial and naval power is the best geopolitical explanation for why Britain would extend a hand to former imperial rivals France in 1904 and then Russia in 1907 to form the Triple Entente. The goal was to contain Germany.

“Eingekreist!” (Encircled!) exclaimed the Kaiser when he heard the news. The Entente virtually guaranteed that, in the event of war, Germany would need to fight on two fronts. That would place it at a severe disadvantage.

The German General Staff, led at the time by Field Marshal Alfred von Schlieffen, promptly addressed this new strategic challenge by devising a two-front battle plan. His successor, Field Marshal Helmuth von Moltke, would implement a version of the plan in 1914.

Schlieffen’s plan called for a lightning strike on France to knock her out of the war, subsequent to which the Reichswehr would quickly redeploy to deal with Russia in the east. It was a bold plan but one that took full advantage of Germany’s extensive and modern railway networks.

It was not only Germany that had such networks, however. All future belligerents had war plans that included, to varying degrees, a role for railroads to play. Eminent British historian AJP Taylor, among others, considered these railroad-dependent plans to have been a critical element as to why things spiralled so quickly out of control following the Sarajevo assassinations in 1914.

The strategic role of the railroads

But did railroads play an even larger role than Taylor and others assumed? One that, rather than merely accelerated the rush to war in summer 1914, actually played a role in altering the strategic balance of power between the British and German Empires?

Recall Mahan’s theory about the decisive superiority of sea power over land power for projecting power across long distances. Now, consider the advent of railroad technology during that era: did it primarily enhance the projection capabilities of seaborne or land-based power?

The answer to that question is obvious. Railroads shifted the relative advantages in the balance from sea to land power. And there is no better specific example of this than the Berlin-Baghdad railway.

You might never have heard of it, but the Berlin-Baghdad railway could be the most infamous in world history when one considers the role it might have played in bringing about World War I. While there was already an operating rail route to Istanbul, the one continuing across the Ottoman Empire to Baghdad was still under construction.

How could a railway be so important? Two reasons: land power projection as per above, and oil.

In the early 20th century, the oil fields of the Middle East and Persian Gulf were under development by the British-controlled Anglo-Iranian Oil Company and other firms. Exploration was ongoing and new discoveries were made regularly. The region was becoming the leading oil producer in the British Empire.

From the Gulf, oil could be transported by sea to anywhere in the world, powering British Imperial industry. That oil was also becoming the lifeblood of the Royal Navy, which was switching over from coal-fired to oil-powered ships.

The Berlin-Baghdad railway was thus doubly threatening to the Empire. In one direction, it provided a land route for oil from the Gulf to Europe, bypassing the Suez Canal. In the other, it could transport German, Austrian or Ottoman troops to the Gulf by land rather than sea, safe from Royal Navy interception.

Should the rivalry between Britain and Germany continue, it could thus well be land power that decided the outcome. Germany would eventually come to control the “Prize” of the Gulf. Britain would, either slowly or perhaps quickly, lose the Gulf, its oil, its navy and, eventually, its empire.

In the words of Morris Jastrow, from his work The War and the Baghdad Railway:

It was felt in England that if, as Napoleon is said to have remarked, Antwerp in the hands of a great continental power was a pistol levelled at the English coast, Baghdad and the Persian Gulf in the hands of Germany (or any other strong power) would be a 42-centimetre gun pointed at India.

Thus, Britain’s top security priority in 1914 was to prevent the further rise of German power, on land and sea. Sarajevo provided a convenient spark. They got their preventative war against Germany, although it didn’t necessarily go as planned.

None of what follows should be taken as a criticism of British grand strategy in the lead-up to or conduct of WWI. All is fair in love and war, as they say. And just as probably all great powers have done through the ages, Britain may not have always played fair, as we shall see.

The forgotten 1916 peace initiative

WWI was a close-run thing. Although they had to fight on two fronts, the Germans fought extremely well.

They also sought unsuccessfully to end the war in 1916.

Although the story is not well-known in Britain, several years ago a US diplomatic and military historian, Philip Zelikow, wrote a book titled The Road Less Travelled: The Secret Battle to End the Great War, 1916-1917. It details how Germany reached out to the US to mediate peace talks and how France reached out to Britain to support efforts to end the war.

In August 1916, following the failure of the colossal Somme campaign to break through the German lines, German Chancellor Bethmann-Hollweg, with the full support of the Kaiser, reached out in secret to US President Wilson, suggesting that he mediate peace talks with Britain and France.

The very same week King George V made a secret trip to France to meet with President Poincare, who told him that he believed the US would soon offer to mediate peace talks with Germany.

A coincidence, perhaps? In any case, Poincare made plain that France was suffering greatly and he asked George for his support to end the war.

On returning to Britain, George told Prime Minister Asquith to prepare Britain’s terms for a negotiated peace, whatever those might be. Asquith instructed his War Cabinet accordingly.

By this time, British public support for the war was waning. Fierce debates were held in Parliament about whether and how to end the war. These would contribute to the collapse of the Asquith government in December. The fact that high-level negotiations were already underway was kept secret.

The Zimmermann telegram

But those negotiations came to an abrupt end in January 1917, when British Intelligence intercepted and decoded an encrypted German cable known as the Zimmermann telegram.

The eponymous telegram, named for its author Arthur Zimmermann, chief assistant to the German foreign minister, was an offer of military cooperation to Mexico. Were the US to enter the war against Germany, Germany would in turn support Mexico in seeking the return of territory lost to the US in prior wars.

The incendiary telegram made it appear that the Germans were not, in fact, negotiating in good faith. A few days after the British shared it with the US, their willingness to mediate completely evaporated.

Meanwhile, Germany had been threatening that, if peace talks were unsuccessful, they would resume unrestricted submarine warfare, strongly opposed by the US.

President Wilson thus now not only believed that Germany was negotiating in bad faith but also acting decisively against US interests. He began seeking support in Congress for a declaration of war.

In April 1917, three months after peace negotiations abruptly ended, the US Congress declared war on Germany.

Later that year, the first US troops began to arrive in France. By 1918, they had entered the fight. That summer, the final German offensive failed. US troops were still relatively green but far, far better equipped.

Alongside the French and British they began to roll over the exhausted German troops. In September Field Marshall Ludendorff told the Kaiser that he couldn’t hold the front. He was summarily fired and replaced with Field Marshall von Hindenburg.

Yet Hindenburg knew Ludendorff was right and began to seek government support for an armistice, which was quickly forthcoming. Negotiations with the allies began and, as we know, on 11 November 1918, the guns finally fell silent.

Cui bono bellum?

Let’s quickly recap these events:

The Somme campaign fails to break through German lines

Germany reaches out to the US to mediate peace talks

France welcomes peace talks and reaches out to Britain for support

Negotiations begin in September and apparently make progress

British public support for the war is waning

The Zimmermann telegram is sent and intercepted

Peace talks collapse

Germany resumes unrestricted submarine warfare

The US enters the war

Germany and the Central Powers lose

Britain retains control of the Gulf and gains oil-rich Ottoman territory

Do you see anything curious in this pattern of events?

Let’s ask the classic detective question: cui bono? Who benefits from a continuation of the war beyond 1916?

Not the US, who stayed out of the war, pushed for peace negotiations and agreed to mediate when the opportunity arose.

Not Germany, still fighting on two fronts and reaching out to the US as an honest broker to mediate peace talks.

Not France, as exhausted as Germany and reaching out to Britain for support in any peace talks.

But what about Britain? Britain didn’t reach out to anyone for peace. Rather, Britain had been trying to bring the US into the war.

Could it be that Britain wanted to keep fighting the war, one it would almost certainly win if the US could be persuaded to join? Is it possible that the liberation of Belgium and France was not Britain’s primary war aim, but rather to protect its oil, its navy and its empire from the German-Austrian-Ottoman axis that reached all the way to the Persian Gulf? Was Britain determined not only to defeat Germany but also to dismember her Ottoman allies, removing any threat to British dominance in the region?

If you’ve ever wondered why the highly risky Gallipoli gamble went ahead prior to the Somme campaign on the Western Front, think about what it might have achieved: It would have cut the Ottomans off from their German and Austrian allies. Future Prime Minister Winston Churchill was one of the disastrous operation’s leading proponents.

If you’ve watched the classic film Lawrence of Arabia, you also know how important the Ottoman front was to Britain and how the Foreign Office manoeuvred during and after the war to shore up its control of Arabia and the Gulf. At a couple of points in the film, a wary Prince Faisal bin Saud, soon to be made King of the Arabs, expresses his distrust of the British and questions their motives.

The curious origins of the Zimmermann telegram

Isn’t it also rather coincidental that British Intelligence intercepts the Zimmermann telegram while peace negotiations are underway, undermining those negotiations to the point of quickly bringing the US into the war on their side?

Much has been written about the Zimmermann telegram. Most historians take it at face value. Others are less certain as to its origins. One curiosity is that there were in fact two versions of the telegram, that is, the one received by the German ambassador in Mexico City and the one supposedly intercepted by Britain that was sent to the German ambassador in Washington.

Another curiosity is in the timing: it appears that the British intercepted and decoded the US-bound version of telegram before the other version was received and decoded by the German ambassador in Mexico. But why, as the telegram was clearly intended for Mexican government eyes, would a version be sent first to Washington, when Germany didn’t even have a direct cable in place to do so? (Britain had cut it at the outbreak of the war. The Zimmermann cables were sent via Sweden and Argentina.)

This also made the British interception awkward. To present such evidence to Washington would require them to admit that they were spying on communications between the US and other neutral countries (which we now know they were throughout the war).

A third curiosity is that the two versions of the telegram were sent using different codes. The British supposedly only had their hands on the older code used for the first telegram, not the newer code used for the second.

This raises the possibility that the telegram was a British Intelligence operation from start to finish. Perhaps the telegram was “intercepted” but only after having originated in Room 40 (as British military intelligence was colloquially known at the time). After all, if they had the code to decipher it, then they had the ability to encipher it as well (but only in the old code).

There is also an in-between possibility, that the telegram was indeed genuine and was intercepted by the British using the older code but, in order to prevent the US learning that they were spying on their foreign communications, they concocted a cover story that the cable they intercepted was actually the Mexico-bound one, even though they didn’t have that code.

As with all things top secret, it is impossible to know precisely what happened. There are documents in the National Archives in Kew relating to the Zimmermann telegram that remain classified to this day. Is there still something significant or embarrassing to hide?

The ongoing energy war

Whether or not you believe that the specific series of events described above provides a good explanation for the causes and conduct of the Great War is, over a century later, beside the point. But there is no denying that access to energy, specifically oil, was a key factor as to why WWI came about, how it was fought and settled in the way that it was.

Most of us aren’t taught that in school.

Nor are we taught about the central role that energy continues to play in the conflicts of today. Look behind current developments in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Venezuela and Ukraine and you can find ample evidence that this is indeed the case.

And always remember that, notwithstanding the myriad horrors of war, the first casualty is, and always will be, the truth.