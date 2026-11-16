When Brent Johnson and I launched the TransAtlantic TakeAway podcast we did so with a mission: to debate the topics of greatest interest to investors in a way that would allow them to make up their own minds and take appropriate actions, if desired.

While we each try to score points, we don’t keep score. It is for the viewer to decide who “won” a given debate, or to disagree with both of our positions for that matter.

In the most recent episode, released yesterday, we debate the effects that Japan’s shift from structural saving to dis-saving is likely to have on the global economy and financial markets. This is a topic I’ve covered on multiple occasions in recent years, for example here.

That Japan is no longer a net supplier of capital to the world is a key reason why bond yields have been rising just about everywhere. A higher cost of capital is a net negative for growth and asset valuations generally. But it is not proportionate. Those sovereigns and private entities that are more highly leveraged or have less financial flexibility are going to suffer the most.

So, who buckles first? And are there relative safe-havens, such as Japan itself, perhaps?

As with most of our debates to-date, we agree on certain things, disagree on certain things and strongly disagree at times. This episode contains elements of all three. If you’d like to have a watch, click on the box below. And if you like what you see, please like and subscribe. Thank you!

PS — If you’ve yet to visit my other substack, The Daughter of Time, you can do so here.